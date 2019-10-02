The Tarleton Athletics Texan Club will host its annual Texan Club Tip-Off Luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at City Hall located next to The Agave Bar & Grill.

The event is set to begin at noon and lunch will be provided as well as door prizes at the end of the luncheon. Tarleton's head basketball coaches Chris Reisman and Misty Wilson will speak at the event, previewing their upcoming seasons.

For over 35 years, the Texan Club strives to continue Tarleton's athletic success by providing financial support for the university's athletic programs. The club is open to family, friends, alumni and others who recognize the importance of collegiate athletics.

The luncheon is open to the public and tickets are $10. To RSVP, contact Rosa Warren at 254-968-9178 by Monday, Oct. 7, at 5 p.m.