GLEN ROSE — With five games remaining on the District 8-4A slate, the Glen Rose Lady Tigers are fighting for their playoff lives.

Following their 3-0 loss at Godley on Tuesday night, the Lady Tigers are 0-3 in district, and Friday’s home meeting with Mineral Wells, who is also winless in district, looms large.

A win will keep the Lady Tigers in contention for the fourth and final playoff spot, while a loss would put them in dire straits. Glen Rose, who beat NCTA last Friday night, has lost six of their last seven and the Lady Rams have dropped five in a row.

The game tips off at 4:30 p.m. at Tiger Arena.

LOOKING BACK

Senior Taylor Fellers recorded a triple-double with 15 assists, 13 digs and 11 kills as the Lady Tigers snapped a five-match losing streak with a 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 17-25, 16-14 victory over neighboring North Central Texas Academy.

The Lady Tigers appeared to have the homecoming match in hand by winning the first two sets, the Lady Pioneers stormed back and tied the match by winning the next two sets.

Glen Rose trailed 13-10 in the deciding set before a pair of NCTA errors tightened the match to 13-12. A Lady Tiger error gave the Lady Pioneers match point at 14-13, but Fellers had a kill on a setter dump, Lindsay Andress recorded a service ace, and Mallory Goff fired home the final kill to win the set and match for the Lady Tigers.

Alexis Mims finished with seven kills and Brooklyn Vara added eight, while Cam Hinton tallied 24 digs and Avery Turner and Andress had 16 and 13 digs, respectively. Emma Lozier led the Lady Tigers with 18 assists while added two services aces.

Turner also had four services aces and Andress had three.

In the 22-25, 18-25, 20-25 loss at Godley Tuesday night, Fellers recorded 13 kills, while Jeana Douglas had four and Mattie Young and Hinton had three. Hinton also had 18 digs.