STEPHENVILLE — In their last event prior to the District 7-4A meet, the Brownwood Lady Lions finished eighth and the Lions placed 12th at Stephenville's Thrill of the Hill cross country meet Wednesday.

The meet took place at the Stephenville City Park, which will also be the site of the 7-4A meet on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The Lady Lions tallied 252 points while the top three teams were champion Godley (76), runner-up Stephenville (127) and Bridgeport (141). Brownwood will see Godley and Stephenville again next week at the district meet.

Sophomore Watts Jones was the top Lady Lion finisher in 25th place with a time of 13:49.02 trailed by junior CarolAnn Hetzel (36th, 14:00.12), sophomore Naysa Leach (57th, 14:25.38), freshman Jadie Sudderth (66th, 14:33), senior Kinnison Harvey (76th, 14:41.03), freshman Jazmine Rivas (78th, 14:44.11), and sophomore Marisa Campos (79th, 14:46.01).

The Lions generated 321 points while the top three teams were Stephenville (106), Hillsboro (109) and Keener (135).

Freshman Caleb Nelson led the Lions with a 22nd place time of 18:57.49 followed by sophomore Cameron Phipps (75th, 20:15.89), sophomore Weston Burns (76th, 20:17.43), sophomore Jonathan Woods (79th, 20:20.53), freshman Andrew Boern (93rd, 20:37.4), junior Jeremy Peel (101st, 20:52.71), junior Roman McKibben (107th, 21:04.07) and freshman Aiden Howard (137th, 22:26.47).