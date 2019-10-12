STANTON — Bryson Daily ran for four touchdowns and passed for another, boosting Abernathy to a 63-0 whipping of Stanton in the district opener for both teams on Friday night.

Daily scored on runs of 53 and 26 yards in the first quarter and runs of 47 and 9 yards in the second quarter, helping the Antelopes (5-1, 1-0) to a 49-0 halftime advantage.

Daily also connected with Nick Deanda on a 29-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Aaron Trevino returned an interception 40 yards in the second quarter.

Jess Hoel and Tanner Timms scored on touchdown runs of 25 and 4 yards, respectively, in the third quarter to close out the scoring, with Sagen Gonzalez booting nine extra-point kicks in the contest.

ABERNATHY 63, STANTON 0

Abernathy;28;21;14;0;—63

Stanton;0;0;0;0;—;0

Top performers

Abernathy: Bryson Daily 29 passing yards, 1 TD; 176 rushing yards, 4 TD; Jess Hoel 71 rushing yards, 1 TD; Jesus Rivera 24 rushing yards, 1 TD; Tanner Timms 24 rushing yards, 1 TD; Aaron Trevino 40-yard INT return; Sagen Gonzalez 9 PAT.

Stanton: T. Benedict 35 passing yards, 27 rushing yards.

Records: Abernathy 5-1, 1-0; Stanton 1-5, 0-1.

Next up: Coahoma at Abernathy, 7:30 p.m., Friday; Roosevelt at Stanton, 7:30 p.m., Friday.

POST 64, HALE CENTER 7

HALE CENTER — Nathan McDaniel recorded two interceptions, and ran for 60 yards and a touchdown to help Post earn a 64-7 road win over Hale Center in District 3-3A Division I play.

With the win, the Antelopes (6-0, 1-0) started off their district journey on a winning note, while the Owls dropped to 3-3 overall and 0-1 in district.

Slayden Pittman enjoyed an all-around game by throwing for 87 yards and three touchdowns, running for 140 yards and three scores and ending his night with a 16-yard touchdown reception. Ashton Jefferson pitched in, as well, running for 210 yards and two touchdowns.

Offensively, Post totaled 574 yards of offense while Hale Center was limited to 113.

Hunter Thompson completed nine passes for 121 yards and ran for one touchdown in the Owls’ loss.

POST 64, HALE CENTER 7

Post;15;20;22;7;—;64

Hale Center;0;0;7;0;—;7

Top performers

Post: Slayden Pittman 4-9, 87 passing yards, 3 TDs. Taytem Thetford 8-140, 3 TDs, caught 16-yard TD pass, Ashton Jefferson 15-210, 2 TDs. Nathan McDaniel 60 yards 1 TD. Michael Dean 1 rec TD, Josiah Ward 47, TD; Nathan McDaniel 2 INTs.

Hale Center: Hunter Thompson 1 rushing TD, completed nine passes for 121 yards

Records: Post 6-0, 1-0; Hale Center 3-3, 0-1

Next up: Post at Olton 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18; Hale Center at Sundown, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18

TAHOKA 58, NEW HOME 6

TAHOKA — Malik Hamilton bolted for 173 yards and five touchdowns, powering Tahoka to a 58-6 victory against New Home on Friday night in the first game of district play for both teams.

Hamilton scored on runs of 12 yards, 14 yards and 1 yard in the first half, as the Bulldogs (4-2, 1-0) eased out to a 36-0 lead in the first half. He also scored on a 23-yard run in the third quarter and a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Braden Stone teamed with John Stone on touchdown passes of 34 and 32 yards in the first half, finishing the game with 134 passing yards.

Blake Buckelew scored the only touchdown of the game for New Home (2-4, 0-1) on a 59-yard run at the 7:35 mark in the third quarter. He finished the game with 131 rushing yards on 23 carries.

TAHOKA 58, NEW HOME 6

New Home;0;0;6;0;—;6

Tahoka;21;15;15;7;—;58

Top performers

New Home: Blake Buckelew 23 carries for 131 yards, 1 TD; Bode Stewart 12 carries for 79 yards;

Tahoka: Malik Hamilton 18 carries for 173 yards, 5 TD; Braden Stone 134 passing yards, 2 TD; John Stone 3 catches for 72 yards, 2 TD.

Records: New Home (2-4, 0-1); Tahoka (4-2, 1-0).

Next up: Lockney at New Home, 7 p.m., Friday; Crosbyton at Tahoka, 7 p.m., Friday.

SUDAN 48, BOVINA 0

SUDAN — Christian Montes threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for two touchdowns while leading unbeaten Sudan to a 48-0 thrashing of Bovina in the district opener for both teams.

Montes completed 11 of his 16 pass attempts for 165 yards and carried the ball 14 times for 196 yards as the Hornets (6-0) dominated the contest, jumping out to a 34-0 lead after the first two quarters.

Joe Limon and Lance Wilson were the recipients of TD passes from Montes.

Bovina slipped to 2-4 overall.

SUDAN 48, BOVINA 0

Bovina;0;0;0;0;—;0

Sudan;16;18;7;7;—;48

Top performers

Sudan: QB Christian Montes, 11/16 165 yds 2 TDs, 14 att 196 yds 2 TDs, (defense) 1 INT return for a TD. RB Callen Cannon 10 att 32 yds, 1 TD. WR Joe Limon, 2 rec 67 yds 1 TD. WR Lane Wilson, 3 rec 32 yds 1 TD.

Records: Bovina (2-4)- Sudan (6-0)

Next up: Seagraves at Sudan, 7 p.m., Friday; Plains at Bovina, 7 p.m., Friday.

LAMESA — Leo Holsey passed for 361 yards and four touchdowns, leading Sweetwater to a 45-8 victory against Lamesa on Friday night.

Holsey teamed with Kei’Arryian Griffin on touchdown passes of 63 and 8 yards in the second quarter which helped the Mustangs (2-4, 1-1) break through an 8-8 deadlock in the first quarter en route to a 32-8 half lead.

Lamesa (0-7, 0-3) had grabbed an early lead at the 9:51 mark in the first quarter on a 1-yard run by Chris Rodriguez and a two-point conversion pass from Zavin Kelly to Josh Marquez.

Sweetwater tied the score on a 5-yard run by Cedrick Brown, who also carried for the two-point conversion, with 5:54 remaining in the first quarter.

Holsey added a 47-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Warner in the second quarter and a 63-yard pass to Darian Carr for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

SWEETWATER 45, LAMESA 8

Sweetwater;8;24;0;13;—;45

Lamesa;8;0;0;0;—;8

Top performers

Sweetwater: Leo Holsey 361 passing yards, 4 TD; 48 rushing yards; Cedrick Brown 57 rushing yards, 1 TD; Blake Scott 57 rushing yards; Elijah Kent 6 catches for 95 yards; Darian Carr 5 catches for 95 yards, 1 TD; Kei’Arriyan 4 catches for 93 yards, 2 TD.

Lamesa: Ryan Aguilar 108 passing yards, 74 rushing yards; Josiah Zapata 81 rushing yards; Josh Marquez 6 catches for 62 yards..

Records: Sweetwater 2-4, 1-1; Lamesa 0-7, 0-3.

Next up: Lamesa is open

MIDLAND LEE 59, FRENSHIP 36

MIDLAND — Class 6A, No. 19 Midland Lee posted 29 second-half points to fend off Frenship in the District 2-6A opener for both squads at Grande Communications Stadium.

Tigers quarterback Donovan Smith, a Texas Tech verbal commitment, had 391 yards on 20-for-39 throwing with two scoring passes to Drew Hocutt. The senior signal caller also had a rushing touchdown and finished with 49 yards on the ground. Hocutt had four catches for 86 yards, while Cooper Scott recorded 145 yards on seven receptions.

Loic Fouoniji, a Texas Tech target, finished with 11 catches for 238 yards and three touchdowns for the Rebels.

Frenship is scheduled to host Midland High at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Peoples Bank Stadium.

MIDLAND LEE 59, FRENSHIP 36

Frenship;28;0;0;8;—;36

Lee;7;23;8;21;—;59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Frenship, Donovan Smith 17-49, William Bayouth 11-29. Lee,

Shemar Davis 27-214, Mikey Serrano 11-103, Makhilyn Young 3-26, Ryan

Quiroz 5-19, Karl Taylor 3-11, Trent Low 1-3, Team 3-(-28).

PASSING – Frenship, Smith 20-39-0—391. Lee, Serrano 17-26-1—322, Davis

1-2-0—21.

RECEIVING – Frenship, Cooper Scott 7-145, Drew Hocutt 4-86, Klein Coker

4-81, Ty Glass 1-30, Jordan Maden 2-66, Bayouth 2-(-7). Lee, Loic

Fouonji 11-238, Christian Romero 3-52, Evan McMaryion 2-40, Davis 2-13.