ABILENE—The Palo Duro Dons found out the hard way Friday night why Abilene Cooper is standing alone atop District 2-5A Division I.

Cooper opened the game with 28 unanswered points and Palo Duro never had a chance, losing 42-6 at Shotwell Stadium as Cooper stayed undefeated on the season.

Palo Duro (3-4, 1-2 in district) proved no more of a match for Cooper (7-0, 3-0) than any of the previous six opponents the Cougars have faced. The Dons managed only 110 total yards of offense against Cooper, who piled up 554 on them.

Cooper quarterback Aidan Thompson threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as the Cougars took a 28-0 halftime lead. They had two running backs go for over 100 yards, as Noah Garcia ran for 207 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and Dalziel Sifuentes ran for 114 yards.

Palo Duro's only points came when Dondray DeGrate scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter.

Abilene Cooper 42, Palo Duro 6

Palo Duro 0 6 0 0 — 6

Cooper 21 7 14 0 — 42

FIRST QUARTER

AC—Noah Garcia 4 run (Trey Castillo kick), 11:20

AC—Daelin Campos 27 pass from Aidan Thompson (Castillo kick), 7:51

AC—Thompson 1 run (Castillo kick), 3:07

SECOND QUARTER

AC—Bryan Spotwood 20 pass from Thompson (Castillo kick), 8:04

PD—Dondray Degrate 1 run (kick failed), 5:35

THIRD QUARTER

AC—Campos 30 run (Castillo kick), 11:33

AC—Corbin Russell 9 pass from Thompson (Castillo kick), 5:44

Palo Duro Cooper

First downs 8 30

Rushes-Yards 24-18 43-366

Passing 92 188

Comp-Att-Int 7-14-0 17-24-1

Punts 8-38.1 2-41

Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-1

Penalties-Yards 8-75 16-159

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Palo Duro: Caleb Bernal 4-15, Degrate 9-8, Kain Lozano 1-0, Anthony Randle 10-(minus-5). Cooper: Garcia 18-207, Dalziel Sifuentes 20-114, Daelin Campos 1-30, Noah Bjorlie 3-14, Aidan Thompson 1-1.

PASSING — Palo Duro: Degrate 7-14-0—92. Cooper: Thompson 17-24-1—188.

RECEIVING — Palo Duro: Kameron Brown 1-59, Israel Guevara 3-27, De/Zhaun Gilbreath 1-4, Noel Marquez 2-2. Cooper: Campos 9-111, Bryan Spotwood 3-33, Braiden Hill 2-24, Izaiah Clark 1-11, Corbin Russell 1-9, Patrick Esparza 1-0.

Canyon suffers first loss: The Canyon Eagles had an early lead on the road at Andrews, but couldn't sustain things offensively, as Andrews took control of the game with a big second quarter to beat the Eagles 41-22, handing them their first loss of the season.

Canyon (6-1) took a 16-6 lead as Aidan Hildinger ran for two touchdowns in the first half. But that was as good as it got for the Eagles, as Andrews (6-1) responded with 28 unanswered points to take control of the game. Andrews quarterback Brett Leach threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score and threw for 320 yards.

The Eagles actually outgained the Mustangs by a 422-405 count and had five more first downs as well. What hurt them was three turnovers.

Canyon 8 8 0 6 — 22

Andrews 6 21 7 7 — 41