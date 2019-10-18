Athletically speaking, Dripping Springs and Navarro high schools couldn’t be more different.

While the Tigers (6-1, 2-0) came into Nelson Field fresh off a nail-biting three-point victory over a talented LBJ team, Navarro (1-6, 0-2) stands as the only team Travis High School has beaten in the past two years.

Any upset hopes the Vikings held coming into Thursday night’s matchup at Nelson field were swiftly crushed by Drippings Springs’ lightning-fast opening drive; a seven play, 52-yard drive in under two minutes. The Tigers cruised to a 46-0 win.

Three game-time minutes later, the Tigers removed any doubt of their dominance, going 53 yards in two plays.

“We wanted to come out and establish a tone early,” Dripping Springs head coach Galen Zimmerman said. “Our kids came out and did what (they’re) supposed to do.”

While the Tigers displayed an offensive clinic, Navarro experienced exactly the opposite. Miscommunications with play-callers caused Navarro to burn its three first half timeouts along with two delay of game penalties.

The Vikings only managed to force one punt on the night, coming in the second half well after the Tigers inserted their backups.

But despite Navarro’s struggles through seven games of the season, head coach Lasaro Lumbreras remains ever positive and confident in his team.

“We don’t really look at (the season) as going off the rails, we just look at it as ‘we’re building right now,’ ” Lumbreras said. “I feel like we’re taking steps in the right direction.”

But contradictory to what the final score and stat line may say, Dripping Springs wasn’t without its flaws.

Defensively, the Tigers gave up two first downs in the first quarter to a Viking squad that has only scored more than 13 points once this season. Offensively, the Tigers were less than invincible. Three fumbles, including one at the one-yard line which ultimately cost Dripping Springs six points, is cause for concern for Zimmerman but a positive takeaway for Lumbreras.

Lumbreras, in his first year as Navarro’s head coach, focuses less on stat lines and scoreboards and more on the big picture — building a competitive program.

“We’re building right now,” Lumbreras said of his team. “I feel like we’re taking steps in the right direction.”