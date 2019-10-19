CEDAR PARK — Cedar Park spent most of its District 11-5A DI showdown with Hutto engaged it a brutal defensive battle, where stops outnumbered scores and points were at a premium.

But with just 2 minutes and 24 seconds left on the clock, Timberwolves quarterback Ryder Hernandez took over the game and carried Cedar Park to a 20-16 win before a tense and anxious home crowd at Gupton Stadium

Shaking off a game filled with miscues and misfires, Hernandez guided the Timberwolves on a 75-yard scoring drive capped by his own 14-yard touchdown run — the longest for Cedar Park all game — with 1:38 left on the clock. Hernandez threw for 61 yards on the drive in addition to his wining run. Cedar Park’s famed “Black Rain” defense then slammed the door on a final Hutto drive as the Timberwolves avenged last season’s loss to the Hippos.

According to one of Cedar Park’s defensive stars against Hutto, Hernandez’s playmaking down the stretch came as no surprise.

“I love my offense, just like I love this whole team,” said Cedar Park senior linebacker Ronald Caldwell, who moved into the Leander school district after playing at Weiss last season. “I trust in my offense, just like a mother would trust in their child.”

For most of the contest, the on-field play looked like something only a mother could love. The two teams combined for 28 penalties for 265 yards, which was almost three times as much as the combined rushing total of 90 yards. Together, the teams had just two touchdowns on eight trips into the red zone, and both Hernandez (17-of-35 passing, 201 yards) and Hutto sophomore quarterback Grayson Doggett (18-of-29 passing, 197 yards) were well below their season averages in passing yards.

But the results certainly looked beautiful for Cedar Park, which had its string of seven consecutive district titles as well as a 37-game winning streak snapped by Hutto last season.

“It feels great,” said Cedar Park coach Carl Abseck. “This was a game of ebbs and flows, and our guys fought to the end.

“It was a struggle. They had a good (defensive) game-plan, and they have good athletes. They made us work for everything we got.”

But Caldwell and the Timberwolves put in some long hours, too. With Hutto perched at the Cedar Park 2-yard line and poised to break a 13-13 tie midway through the third quarter, Caldwell made the defensive play of the game when he sacked Doggett and jarred the ball loose. Murray Robinson scooped it up and raced nearly to midfield to thwart the scoring threat.

“When we’re inside the 2 and we don’t run it and the quarterback gets hammered and gets hurt, that’s big,” said Hutto coach Brad La Plante. “They (the Timberwolves) have always been a team that plays well with momentum, and they got some on that play. They smell blood in the water.”

Hutto (5-1, 2-1 District 12-5A DI), which entered the game ranked No. 6 in the state, recovered to take a 16-13 lead on Evan Gutierrez’ third field goal of the game, but No. 10 Cedar Park (7-1, 4-0) did enough to stay in the game and set up the late heroics from Hernandez.

Like everyone else in the Austin area, Hutto entered the game fully aware of Cedar Park and its defensive reputation. But the Hippos brought their own defensive attitude into Gupton Stadium, especially before the halftime break.

Cedar Park couldn’t find any offensive rhythm for much of the first half, even when team captain George Lovell set up the Timberwolves’ offense at the Hutto 23-yard line with an interception early in the second quarter. That short drive ended with just a 21-yard field goal by Justin Bohrer, and the Timberwolves managed just seven yards rushing through the first two quarters. They ended with 13 yards rushing on 19 carries against a Hutto defensive front anchored by LSU pledge Landyn Watson, Braylon Sugg and Tyler Kelley.

Hernandez hit Preston Scott in stride with a deep ball for a 62-yard touchdown pass that pulled the Timberwolves into a 10-10 tie just before the break, but not even that rare breakdown could squash La Plante’s optimism about his defense.

“I will take our defense any day of the week and twice on Sundays,” he said. “I’ve never seen a quarterback have to work as hard (as Hernandez) did.

“I told our players, if we’re going to lose in the regular season, we better lose to a program like (Cedar Park) that’s a program that’s been here, done that. They’re a three- or four-round playoff team Our kids fought from the first play until the last. I love our kids.”