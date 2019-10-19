Douglas Clark

Saturday

Oct 19, 2019 at 12:22 AM


Stratford 40, Vega 19


Stratford  7  13 14  6 - 40


Vega       7     6  0   6 - 19


First Quarter


S - Abraham Villegas 50 pass from Walker McBryde (Publio Reyes kick)


V - Austin Calhoun 11 pass from Carson Kirkland (Riley Tiemann kick)


Second Quarter


S - Iuden Romero 5 run (kick failed)


V - Carson Kirkland 50 run (kick failed)


S - Abraham Villegas 3 run (Publio Reyes kick)


Third Quarter


S - Iuden Romero 50 pass from Walker McBryde (kick failed)


S - Iuden Romero 3 run (Brit McQuitty two-point conversion run)


Fourth Quarter


S - Iuden Romero 9 run (kick failed)


V - Ryan Grawunder 2 pass from Carson Kirkland (two-point conversion attempt failed)


Stratford        Vega


First Downs                  23                12


Rush                            284             121


Pass                            300               78


Total                             584             299


C-A-I                           11-14-0        7-12-2


Punts                       3-35.0 avg.        0


Fumbles - lost                 0                 0


Penalties                     6-40            8-85


Sunray 46, Boys Ranch 42


Sunray  13  12  15  6 - 46


Boys Ranch  6 16  6  14  - 42


First Quarter


S - Tate DeBord 7 run (Jorge Hermosillo), 7:48


BR - Kemaurian Caruthers 77 run (two-point conversion attempt failed), 7:19


S - Carlos Castellanes 8 run (kick failed), 3:22


Second Quarter


S - Tate DeBord 4 run (kick failed), 10:31


BR - Kemaurian Caruthers 45 pass from Caleb Thompson (two-point conversion pass), 4:38


S - Jorge Hermosillo 17 pass from Tate DeBord (two-point conversion attempt failed), 2:36BR - Kemaurian Caruthers 6 pass from Caleb Thompson (Caleb Thompson two-point conversion run), 00:14


Third Quarter


BR - Dylan Pride 21 pass from Kemaurian Caruthers (two-point conversion attempt failed), 7:51


S - Carlos Castellanes 5 run (Sergio Alcantar run), 4:05


S - Luis Escapita 15 run (kick blocked, Cutter Lust run), 00:47


Fourth Quarter


BR - Kemaurian Caruthers 60 pass from Caleb Thompson (two-point conversion attempt failed), 11:37


BR - Kemaurian Caruthers 6 pass from Caleb Thompson (Casey Hawkins two-point conversion pass from Caleb Thompson), 3:52


S - Luis Escapita 7 run (two-point conversion attempt failed), 1:32


Sunray         Boys Ranch


First Downs                  23                18


Rush                            337              202


Pass                              76               252


Total                             413              454


C-A-I                           6-12-0        9-18-2


Punts                       4-27.0 avg.    3-27.0 avg.


Fumbles - lost              2-1                3-2


Penalties                     7-70              6-36


Happy 50, Nazareth 22


Happy 24  12  0  14 - 50


Nazareth  8  0  14  0 - 22


First Quarter


H - Kristian Wilhite 45 run (Zachary Reyes two-point conversion)H - Pace Bressler 11 pass from Stetson Jameson (Zachary Reyes two-point conversion)


H - Zachary Reyes 4 run (Zachary Reyes two-point conversion)


N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 17 pass from Luke Schulte (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)


Second Quarter


H - Kristian Wilhite 9 run (conversion failed)


H - Arik Coile 5 pass from Stetson Jameson (conversion failed)


Third Quarter


N - Kaden Cleavinger 3 run (conversion failed)


N - Aidan Moore 10 pass from Kaden Cleavinger (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)


Fourth Quarter


H - Tryce Johnson 51 yd run (conversion failed)


H - Kyton Johnson 16 pass from Stetson Jameson (Zachary Reyes two-point conversion)


Happy          Nazareth


First Downs                   18                12


Rush                            276                59


Pass                             135               182


Total                             411                241


C-A-I                           11-17-0        14-26-1


Punts                              0              1-30.0 avg.


Fumbles - lost              1-1                1-1


Penalties                     10-78              4-40


Wheeler 68, Shamrock 2


Wheeler  34  2  6  6  - 68


Shamrock  2   0  0  0 - 2


Friona 35, Spearman 14


Friona 13 0 7 14 - 43


Perryton 8 0 0 6 - 14


Friona Spearman


First downs: 9 3


Rushing: 8971


Passing: 8932


Total yards: 170103


C-A-I: 8/26/03/10/2


Penalties /yards lost: 8/655/40


Fumbles: 0/01/0


Panhandle, Amarillo Highland Park


Panhandle 35 20 14 - 69


Amarillo, Amarillo Highland Park 6 0 0 0 - 6


P - Wes Jones 11yd run (Jayse Edwards kick)


P - Wes Jones 33yd pass to Zach Wood (Jayse Edwards kick)


P - Landon Hack 22yd run (Jayse Edwards kick)


A - Hunter Nichols 34yd pass to Chris Pointer (Extra point conversion no good)


P - Wes Jones 22yd pass to Zion Mercer (Jayse Edwards kick)


P - Wes Jones 60yd pass to Zion Mercer (Jayse Edwards kick)


P - Wes Jones 44yd pass Zach Wood (Jayse Edwards kick)


P - Landon Hack 1yd run (Jayse Edwards kick no good)


P - Wes Jones 29yd pass to Zach Wood (Jayse Edwards kick)


P - Landon Hack 8yd run (Jayse Edwards kick)


P - Casen Jones 18yd run (Jayse Edwards kick)


PanhandleAmarillo Highland Park


First downs: 259


Rushing: 32979


Passing: 254104


Total yards: 583183


C-A-I: 11/18/06/17/0


Punts: 0/07/29.7


Penalties /yards lost: 5-458/80


Fumbles: 0/01/1