WOLFFORTH — Frenship special teams coach Erik Kirkpatrick had an idea.

After hearing about a statistic which claimed 70 percent of the youth is afraid of clowns, Kirkpatrick and the Tigers decided to wear a clown sticker on their helmets.

“One of the things we’ve really bought into is the full-tilt Bozo … our clown,” Tigers coach Jay Northcutt said. “We make that a big deal for our special teams.”

The ‘full tilt Bozo’ group helped pin Midland High down at its 1-yard line, which sparked a 16-point second quarter for the Tigers’ offense on the way to a Frenship 33-0 win over the Bulldogs in District 2-6A play Friday at Peoples Bank Stadium.

“It means a lot,” said Tigers senior wide receiver Cooper Scott, who squad improved to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in district. “Coming in every summer, some of us not even having summer just from living up at the fieldhouse. Just all the work that we’ve put in and it’s starting to show. It means a lot to us.”

After the special teams play, Colton Anderson was able to get a safety for Frenship and a 12-0 lead at the 8:17 mark of the second frame.

The defense, which also recorded a blocked field goal in the opening quarter, transferred the momentum to the offense on the next possession.

Donovan Smith, who had 235 passing yards at the half, needed only one play to fire a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Maden for the 19-0 score. The senior signal caller then followed it up with a 59-yard scoring throw to Scott just before the end of the half.

Smith, who finished with 258 yards on 17-of-21 throwing, had a final touchdown pass to Drew Hocutt for two yards in the third quarter to finalize the team’s scoring.

“He’s a great QB,” Scott said about Smith. “As soon as he got here, he clicked with us. We stayed during the summer and worked on routes and timing. It all just clicked tonight.”

Will Bayouth was crucial for the Tigers to start the game, eluding Bulldogs defenders for 120 yards on 14 carries. The junior running back followed up Cage Jones’ 27-yard field goal on the next drive with a three-yard scoring run for a 10-0 lead with 26 seconds left in the opening quarter.

“Will’s been nails all year long,” said Frenship coach Jay Northcutt, who garnered his first district win at the helm of the program. “They (Midland High) came out tonight and just emptied the box and said, hey, please run it, so we obliged them on that and our OLs (offensive line) did good up front. Will did a good job running hard, picking up extra yards. I was very proud of him.”

Up next

Frenship is scheduled to travel to Odessa High for a 7:30 p.m. district contest on Oct. 25.

FRENSHIP 23, MIDLAND HIGH 0

MID;0;0;0;0;-;0

FRE;10;16;7;0;-;23

First Quarter

F - Cage Jones 27 field goal, 9:08.

F - Will Bayouth 3 run (Jones kick), 0:26.

Second Quarter

F - Colton Anderson safety, 8:17.

F - Jordan Maden 50 pass from Donovan Smith (Jones kick), 8:10.

F - Cooper Scott 59 pass from Smith (Jones kick), 1:40.

Third Quarter

F - Drew Hocutt 2 pass from Smith (Jones kick), 5:41.

Fourth quarter

No scoring.

TEAM STATISTICS

MID;FRE

First downs,9;19

Rushing, 36-171;27-216

Passing yards, 44;276

Comp.-att.-int., 7-15-0;21-25-0

Fumbles-lost, 1-0;0-0

Punts-avg., 4-39.5; 2-48

Penalties, 5-36; 7-58

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Rushing, Daniel Garcia 23-110, Jordan Springer 8-50, Nick Peralta 1-(-3), R. Abdurrazaq 4-14; Will Bayouth 14-120, Donovan Smith 4-22, Erin Brown 3-5, Tanner Foster 3-23, Ty Glass 1-26, AJ Espach 1-5, Julian Serna 1-15

Passing, Landry Walls 4-8-0-17, Nick Peralta 3-7-0-27; Donovan Smith 17-21-0-258; Tanner Higgins 4-4-0-18

Receiving, Nick Baiano 3-23, Preston Brockington 3-14, Edgar Baeza 1-7; Jordan Maden 5-93, Cooper Scott 8-153, Will Bayouth 1-3, Ty Glass 1-3, Drew Hocutt 3-4, Conner Little 1-5, Klein Coker 1-9, Carson Miller 1-1, Jonathan Hargrove 1-5