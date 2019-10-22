The team tennis season came to a close for Glen Rose High School last Thursday evening with a 10-1 loss to Burkburnett in the second (area) round of the Class 4A playoffs.

The match, played at Decatur High School’s courts, featured one win for the Tigers — Charlie Simons and Carson Osborne in the No. 2 boys doubles spot. They split with a Burkburnett doubles team, losing the first set 6-4 before winning the second, 6-3. The GRHS boys won the tie-breaker to take the match.

The GRHS girls and boys tennis players next will compete in the spring tennis competition, in which individuals will compete to advance toward a possible state championship in either singles, doubles or mixed doubles.

The matches that were completed against Burkburnett are listed below. Matches that were ongoing or that had not yet started when Burkburnett clinched the team win were not completed.

GIRLS

Singles — Hazel Hawkins lost 6-0, 6-0; Abby Green lost 6-1, 6-2; Shelby Simpson lost 6-0, 6-0. Matches involving Abby Payne, Sarah Bope, Laney Whitefield and Liz Gutierrez were not completed.

Doubles — Abby Green-Hazel Hawkins lost 6-0, 6-1; Shelby Simpson-Abby Payne lost 6-1, 6-1; Sarah Bope-Laney Whitefield lost 6-1, 6-2.

BOYS

Singles — Charlie Simons lost 6-2, 6-0. Matches involving Cash Bryan, Carson Osborne, Luca Mauri, Parker Simmons, Wintston Lagergren nd Tanner Boucher were not completed.

Doubles — Cash Bryan-Luca Mauri lost 6-4, 6-4; Charlie Simons-Carson Osborne won 4-6, 6-3 (10); Winston Lagergren-Tanner Boucher lost 6-0, 6-0.

MIXED DOUBLES

Parker Simmons-Liz Gutierrez lost 6-1, 6-0.