GUNTER — Lakin Satre put down eight kills as Gunter defeated S&S, 25-7, 25-12, 25-9, to earn a share of 9-3A championship.

Beth Gilbreath finished with seven kills and four aces and Olivia Eft totaled seven kills for Gunter (31-11, 11-1), which ends tied with Ponder for the top spot in the standings to get a piece of the Lady Tigers’ first district crown since 2015. The two teams will meet to determine who will get the top seed for the playoffs and who will enter with the second seed.

S&S finished the season at 3-19 overall and 0-12 in district play.

Callisburg 3, Whitesboro 0

In Callisburg, Libby Langford had eight kills and 16 digs for Whitesboro but fourth-place Callisburg defeated the Lady Bearcats, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, 25-20, to close out 9-3A action.

Karley Wolf added three kills and four digs, Elly Harper handed out nine assists to go with 15 digs, Chesney Wolf collected 13 digs and BreAnn Beste and Emily Barker each finished with seven digs for Whitesboro.

Defending state champion Callisburg (15-24, 6-6) will open the playoffs with a bi-district match against Van Alstyne (31-4) at 7 p.m. on Monday at Sherman.

Pilot Point 3, Pottsboro 2

In Pottsboro, the Lady Cardinals were unable to complete the upset as third-place Pilot Point rallied for a 24-26, 25-20, 12-25, 25-18, 15-11 victory over Pottsboro in the 9-3A finale.

Pottsboro finishes the season at 19-20 overall and 4-8 in district play.

Pilot Point (27-18, 8-4) opens the playoffs against Bonham next week.

District 10-3A

Leonard 3, Howe 0

In Howe, Ally Harvey had 13 kills and three blocks for the Lady Bulldogs but Leonard earned a 25-13, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20 victory over Howe to end the district schedule.

Cassidy Anderson added five kills, seven assists and 11 digs, Jenna Honore chipped in four kills, seven assists and 19 digs, Sierra Copeland put down four kills, Gracie Lankford collected 10 digs, Molly Wilson totaled nine digs and Holly Cavender finished with six digs for Howe (14-21, 2-10).

The win by Leonard forced a three-way tie for third place with Bells and Blue Ridge. The teams will need to determine which two go to the playoffs and which team is left out.

Bonham 3, Bells 0

In Bells, Bella Smith had 12 kills and four digs but second-place Bonham defeated third-place Bells, 25-20, 25-15, 25-17, in the district finale.

Bells (22-17, 6-6) now finds itself in a three-way tie for third place after Leonard beat Howe and Blue Ridge beat Whitewright. The Lady Panthers, Leonard and Blue Ridge will need to determine the final two playoff spots.

Gabby Smith added four kills, Cheyenne Floyd handed out 17 assists, Cheznie Hale collected five digs and Mia Moore finished with four digs for Bells.

District 11-2A

Collinsville 3, Alvord 0

In Alvord, the second-place Lady Pirates closed out the regular season with a 25-16, 26-24, 25-16 win against Alvord in district action.

Collinsville (34-10, 10-2) will open the playoffs next week against Trenton.

District 12-2A

Tom Bean 3, Dodd City 1

In Tom Bean, Chloe Farrer had 14 kills, 27 digs and three blocks as Tom Bean defeated first-place Dodd City, 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, to close out district play.

Kaitlyn Lind added seven kills and three blocks, Laramie Worley chipped in six kills and six digs, Raylynn Adams handed out 31 assists to go with 10 digs, Taylor Whitehurst collected 28 digs, Shelby Mason finished with 25 digs and Morgan Stroud totaled 14 digs for Tom Bean (14-19, 5-3), tied Wolfe City for second place and the top seed for the Class 2A playoff bracket.

The two teams will have a play-in match this week to determine the top two seeds for the postseason.

Non-district

Ponder 3, Tioga 0

In Ponder, the Lady Bulldogs closed out their regular season with a loss against Ponder, 25-8, 25-16, 25-22, in non-district action.

Tioga, which was third in District 11-2A, will open the playoffs against the loser of the Wolfe City-Tom Bean seeding match in District 12-2A.

Ponder (30-13) will open the Class 3A playoffs against an opponent to be determined from District 10-3A.