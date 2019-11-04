PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Desmond Young, QB, Bastrop: The Bear senior totaled 404 passing and rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 30-20 victory over Elgin. He tossed TD passes of 54 yards to Nathan Blair and 31 yards to Conrad Pace. His 143 rushing yards included a short TD run to help Bastrop improve to 5-4, 2-4 in District 13-5A Division II.

GAME BALLS

Isaac Cobb, DE, Cedar Ridge: The Raider junior had three solo tackles, four assists, a sack and a forced fumble in a 38-21 victory over McNeil.

Jasiya Demps, RB, Hendrickson: The Hawk junior rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in a 35-28 upset of Round Rock.

Kyle Eaves, WR, Lake Travis: The Cavalier senior caught five passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns in a 59-27 win over Hays.

Darson Herman, QB, Georgetown: The Eagle sophomore passed for 173 yards, rushed for 100 yards and accounted for three TDs in a 44-13 victory over Rouse.

Ryder Hernandez, QB, Cedar Park: The Timberwolf junior accounted for 270 passing and rushing yards and three TDs in a 42-21 win over Pflugerville.

Mekhi Kimble, RB, Hutto: The Hippo senior rushed for 158 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 42-20 victory over Manor.

RJ Martinez, QB, Westwood: The Warrior junior passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-28 loss to Stony Point.

Kirkland Michaux, QB, Westlake: The Chaparral senior completed 20 of 25 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third in a 49-7 rout of Anderson.

Ty Mongauzy, FS, Vandegrift: The Viper senior had seven tackles and returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown — all in the first half — in a 56-3 victory over Leander.

Andrew Mukaba, WR/DB, LBJ: The Jaguar junior caught a pair of touchdown passes and returned the game’s opening kickoff 78 yards for another score in a 55-0 shutout of Travis.

Juan Olmedo, CB, Wimberley: The Texan sophomore had four tackles, broke up five passes and had two interceptions in a 48-27 victory over Llano.

Lane Otto, QB, Smithville: The Tiger senior completed 11 of 14 passes for 263 yards and two TDs in a 41-14 win over Giddings.

Jordan Phoenix, DB, Hutto: The Hippo senior had two interceptions, recovered a fumble and contributed three tackles against Manor.

Lino Rodriguez, LB, Bowie: The Bulldog sophomore had 17 tackles, two behind the line of scrimmage, in a 42-15 rout of Lehman.

DJ Rountree, WR, Cedar Ridge: The Raider junior caught six passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns against McNeil.

Kendall Thomas, RB, Stony Point: The Tiger senior rushed for 265 yards and scored three TDs against Westwood.

Quincy Welch, QB, Akins: The Eagle junior passed for 425 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a TD in a 41-30 loss to Austin High.

Ace Whitehead, QB/PK, Lampasas: The Badger junior accounted for 405 passing and rushing yards and five TDs and converted all eight PATs in a 56-35 victory over Canyon Lake.

Charles Wright, QB, Austin High: The Maroon junior passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a TD against Akins.

Rick Cantu