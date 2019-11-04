Tarleton State University is making the move to NCAA Division I and the doors will be open for everyone to witness this historic occasion.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, in Wisdom Gym, Tarleton President Dr. James Hurley and Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lonn Reisman will welcome Western Athletic Conference Commissioner Jeff Hurd, Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp and select dignitaries from across the state of Texas to campus as the university officially signs its membership agreement with the WAC beginning in fall 2020.

The doors to Wisdom Gym will open at 5 p.m. and the program will begin at 5:30 p.m.

All Tarleton students with a valid student ID will receive a free 'Next Level Ready' T-Shirt. Tarleton Students must enter the front doors on the south side of Wisdom Gym to receive their free T-shirt.

The event will be streamed free of charge on the Tarleton Sports Network presented by North Texas Ford Dealers, as well as the WAC Digital Network.

The Stephenville community, alumni, faculty and staff are also invited to a reception in the Thompson Student Center Ballrooms from 4-5 p.m.