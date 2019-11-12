THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Team of the Week: Lake Travis

The Cavs (9-1, 8-0 District 25-6A) completed a perfect run through the district with a 49-14 over Anderson at House Park. Nate Yarnell threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns and Wesley Erwin rushed for 98 yards and two scores to lead the Cavs, who also received TD runs from Weston Stephens and Watson Cusick.

Player of the Week: Nathan Davis, Akins

Davis averaged more than 10 yards a carry in rushing for 242 yards and four touchdowns to lead Akins (2-8, 1-7) to a 40-28 win over Lehman, breaking the Eagles’ eight-game losing streak. Davis reached the end zone on rushes of 30, 13, 37 and 42 yards.

Honorable mention: Grey Nakfoor, Westlake; Jace Wilson, Del Valle

Nakfoor ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns, averaging nearly 12 yards a carry as the Chaps (9-1, 7-1) defeated Bowie 63-0. Zane Minors also had a stellar game for Westlake, rushing for 86 yards and four TDs.

Wilson, a junior, threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns while completing more than 78 percent of his passes for the Cardinals (5-5, 3-5) in their 56-42 loss to Hays. Tavierre Dunlap and Caleb Burton also had big games for Del Valle, with Dunlap rushing for 155 yards and two scores and Burton hauling in eight passes for 124 yards and three TDs.

The rest of the district

Xavier Green finished with 92 yards and three touchdowns on the ground to pace Hays (8-2, 6-2) in its 56-42 win over Del Valle. … Fred Dale threw for a touchdown, Syncere Turner had a 35-yard interception return for a score and Joey Baran rushed for 107 yards to lead Anderson (6-4, 4-4) in its loss to Lake Travis. … Keyshaun Williams ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns to pace Lehman (1-9, 0-8) in its loss to Akins. … Evan Mallett threw for 134 yards to lead Bowie (5-5, 4-4).

THE WEEK IN PREVIEW

Bi-district playoffs:

Lake Travis and Hays are in Class 6A Division I, with the Cavs being the top seed, while Westlake and Bowie are in Class 6A Division II, with the Chaps being the top seed.

All playoff games for the district are Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Lake Travis (9-1) gets a home game, hosting Smithson Valley (6-4), while Hays (8-2) plays Converse Judson (9-1) at Rutledge Stadium in San Antonio.

Westlake (9-1) also gets a home game, hosting Cibolo Steele (8-2) at Chaparral Stadium. Bowie (5-5) plays Schertz Clemens (9-1) at Lehnhoff Stadium in Schertz.

The season is over for Anderson, Del Valle, Austin High, Akins and Lehman.