Tarleton Football remains No. 3 in the American Football Coaches Association poll for the second straight week but added another first-place vote in the process.

The Texans received 710 points and two votes for first place, which is 21 more points than last week. Valdosta State, the defending national champions, are No. 1 with 772 points and 28 first-place nods. Ferris State (2) is at 742 points and a first. The Texans have the second most first-place votes of any team in the AFCA poll. The top nine teams in the AFCA poll are all undefeated.

The Texans, who improved to 10-0 on the year, have been ranked 20 straight weeks in the AFCA poll, including 17 consecutive weeks in the top 10 and 11 straight in the top 5 - the longest stretches in program history.

Tarleton is one of two Lone Star Conference teams ranked in the AFCA poll. Texas A&M-Commerce moved up one spot to No. 23. Angelo State fell out of the top 25 but received 24 votes in the process.

Last Saturday's 58-3 victory over William Jewell marked the 20th straight regular season win for the Texans and 15th consecutive LSC win. The Texans have also won 13 straight home games, tied for the longest streak in NCAA Division II.