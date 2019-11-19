Ballinger Elementary Breakfast
Friday: Mini golden blueberry pancakes, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges.
Monday: Thanksgiving
Tuesday: Thanksgiving
Wednesday: Thanksgiving
Thursday: Thanksgiving
Daily: Assorted low sugar cereals.
Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.
Ballinger Elementary Lunch
Ballinger ISD Lunch
Friday: Thanksgiving herb roasted turkey w/stuffing & roll, fluffy Thanksgiving mashed potatoes, Thanksgiving style green beans, traditional Thanksgiving cranberry sauce, Thanksgiving pumpkin bars, Thanksgiving gravy.
Monday: Thanksgiving
Tuesday: Thanksgiving
Wednesday: Thanksgiving
Thursday: Thanksgiving
Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine leaf, carrots & celery raw, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.
Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.
Ballinger Secondary Lunch
Monday: Thanksgiving
Tuesday: Thanksgiving
Wednesday: Thanksgiving
Thursday: Thanksgiving
Friday: Mini chicken corn dog, grilled cheese w/tomato soup, crunchy cucumber slices,crispy crinkle cut fries, crispy sweet potato tater tots, fresh apple, juicy mandarin oranges.
Monday: Thanksgiving
Tuesday: Thanksgiving
Wednesday: Thanksgiving
Thursday: Thanksgiving
Daily lunch offerings: Grilled cheeseburger, breaded chicken sandwich, popcorn chicken w/roll.
Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine, iceberg & spinach, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh sliced onion, pickle slices, sliced jalapenos, carrot sticks, fresh celery sticks, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.
Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.
Olfen ISD Breakfast
Friday: Donuts, sausage, fruit juice, fruit, milk.
Monday: Thanksgiving
Tuesday: Thanksgiving
Wednesday: Thanksgiving
Thursday: Thanksgiving
Olfen ISD Lunch
Friday: Hamburger, salad garnish, zesty cucumbers, carrot cup, applesauce, brownie.
Monday: Thanksgiving
Tuesday: Thanksgiving
Wednesday: Thanksgiving
Thursday: Thanksgiving