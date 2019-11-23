REGION I AREA ROUND

Friday’s Results

CLASS 6A, DIVISION I

Arlington Martin 71, Odessa Permian 28

Southlake Carroll 37, De Soto 15

CLASS 6A, DIVISION II

Amarillo Tascosa 45, Arlington Bowie 37

CLASS 5A, DIVISION I

Birdville 41, Monterey 23

Abilene Cooper 35, Azle 28

Colleyville Heritage 31, Amarillo 17

CLASS 5A, DIVISION II

Lubbock-Cooper 49, El Paso Burges 7

Randall 35, Canutillo 14

Wichita Falls 42, El Paso Parkland 14

CLASS 4A, DIVISION II

Estacado 40, Graham 21

Greenwood 36, Aubrey 16

Glen Rose 63, Pecos 42

Iowa Park 42, Dalhart 23

CLASS 3A, DIVISION I

Wall 35, Shallowater 20

Pilot Point 51, Slaton 0

Bushland 34, Whitesboro 10

CLASS 3A, DIVISION II

Abernathy 50, Childress 14

Canadian 49, Coahoma 14

Cisco 54, Crane 21

CLASS 2A, DIVISION I

Post 28, Ozona 0

Stinnett West Texas 56, Seymour 26

Sundown 45, Lindsay 21

CLASS 2A, DIVISION II

Vega 55, Sudan 14

Gruver 59, Van Horn 26

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A, DIVISION I

McLean 54, Spur 8

White Deer 80, Ira 50

Region II

Borden County 72, Balmorhea 24

CLASS 1A, DIVISION II

Motley County 60, Anton 13

Groom 54, Whitharral 8

Region II

Jayton 72, Grandfalls-Royalty 32

Blackwell 46, Throckmorton 0

TAPPS

DIVISION III

Lubbock Christian High 56, Flower Mound Coram Deo 34

Thursday’s Results

Area Round

CLASS 4A, DIVISION I

Dumas 23, Seminole 15

CLASS 3A, DIVISION I

Brock 55, Denver City 14

CLASS 2A, DIVISION I

Hawley 44, New Deal 13

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A, DIVISION I

Rankin 76, Ropes 30

Saturday’s Games

Area Round

CLASS 5A, DIVISION I

Coronado vs. Denton Ryan at Abilene Christian University, 3 p.m.

CLASS 2A, DIVISION II

Ralls vs. Wink at PlainsCapital Park/Lowrey Field, 3 p.m.

TAPPS

6 MAN, DIVISION III

Kingdom Prep vs. Bulverde Living Rock Academy in Blackwell, 3 p.m.

STATEWIDE PLAYOFF SCORES

By The Associated Press

Class 6A Division I

Region II Area

Prosper 45, Mesquite 18

The Woodlands 34, Cypress Woods 28, 3OT

Region III Area

Galena Park North Shore 58, Pearland Dawson 35

Katy 27, Cypress Fairbanks 14

Katy Tompkins 30, Cypress Falls 27

Region IV Area

Weslaco 41, McAllen Memorial 34

Class 6A Division II

Region II Area

Dallas Jesuit 27, Longview 25

Hewitt Midway 38, McKinney 27

Klein Collins 28, Austin Vandegrift 14

Region III Area

Houston Strake Jesuit 63, Beaumont West Brook 35

Region IV Area

Austin Westlake 24, San Antonio Brennan 6

Edinburg Vela 45, Eagle Pass 21

Weslaco East 24, McAllen Rowe 10

Class 5A Division I

Region II Area

Frisco Independence 45, Texarkana Texas 30

Region IV Area

San Antonio Harlan 34, Victoria West 14

Class 5A Division II

Region II Area

Ennis 17, Burleson Centennial 13

Frisco 18, Dallas South Oak Cliff 0

Region III Area

Fort Bend Marshall 32, A&M Consolidated 27

Region IV Area

Boerne-Champion 42, Port Lavaca Calhoun 32

Class 4A Division I

Region II Area

Waco La Vega 35, Celina 13

Region III Area

Carthage 55, Lumberton 17

Crandall 24, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7

Midlothian Heritage 26, Navasota 14

Palestine 19, Huffman Hargrave 14

Region IV Area

Liberty Hill 66, La Feria 7

Needville 62, Boerne 24

Class 4A Division II

Region II Area

Gilmer 56, Fairfield 14

Sunnyvale 28, Mexia 17

Waco Connally 54, Longview Spring Hill 14

Region III Area

Giddings 35, Hamshire-Fannett 7

Region IV Area

Geronimo Navarro 42, Rio Hondo 13

Rockport-Fulton 56, Hondo 25

Wimberley 63, Raymondville 35

Class 3A Division I

Region II Area

Winnsboro 28, San Antonio Madison 20

Region III Area

Grandview 43, East Chambers 29

Whitney 27, Franklin 7

Region IV Area

Columbus 21, Universal City Randolph 16

George West 12, Edna 3

Vanderbilt Industrial 41, Marion 7

Class 3A Division II

Region II Area

Gunter 27, Clifton 14

Holliday 17, Palmer 14

Lexington 28, WF City View 7

Rogers 46, Jacksboro 14

Region III Area

Bells 14, Elysian Fields 6

Omaha Pewitt 55, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 24

Region IV Area

Comfort 28, Stockdale 7

East Bernard 41, Natalia 7

Ganado 23, CC London 16

Poth 23, El Maton Tidehaven 7

Class 2A Division I

Region II Area

Bogata Rivercrest 28, De Leon 19

Valley View 41, Italy 20

Region III Area

Groveton 55, Big Sandy 27

Harleton 39, Price Carlisle 27

Region IV Area

Holland 57, Three Rivers 0

Mason 41, Weimar 8

Shiner 55, Hearne 0

Class 2A Division II

Region II Area

Wellington 50, Christoval 22

Wheeler 65, Eldorado 13

Windthorst 24, Albany 20

Region III Area

Grapeland 54, Cumby 22

Mart 53, Detroit 0

Muenster 42, Lovelady 6

Region IV Area

Falls City 41, Chilton 7

Flatonia 35, La Pryor 24

Granger 55, Bruni 15

Class 1A Six-Man Division I

Region III Regional

Blum 36, Gilmer Union Hill 16

Saint Jo 52, Avalon 22

Region IV Regional

Barksdale Nueces Canyon 66, May 62

Jonesboro 46, Eden 36

Class 1A Six-Man Division II

Region IV Regional

Oakwood 60, Blanket 20

Richland Springs 34, Calvert 29

TAIAO Division I

Semifinal

SA FEAST 54, Williamson County Home School 40

Tribe Consolidated 70, Fort Worth THESA 7

TAPPS 6-Man Division I

Regional

Dallas Lakehill 45, Lucas Christian 0

TAPPS Division I

Regional

Plano John Paul II 49, FW Nolan 15

TAPPS Division II

Regional

Austin Regents 34, Houston Lutheran South 13

Grapevine Faith 21, Dallas Christian 17

Houston Second Baptist 21, Victoria St. Joseph 0

TAPPS Division III

Regional

Boerne Geneva 21, Bay Area Christian 16

Colleyville Covenant 28, Arlington Pantego Christian 20

The Woodlands Christian 49, Austin TSD 21

TAPPS Division IV

Regional

FW Lake Country 34, Tomball Rosehill 7

Muenster Sacred Heart 20, Woodlands Legacy Prep 12