Nine members of the Early Longhorns football team received all-district recognition from the coaches of District 3-3A Division I.

The Longhorns' lone first-team selection was senior receiver Timmy Smithson, who grabbed 56 receptions for 990 yards with 10 touchdowns.

Landing on the second team were sophomore inside linebacker Tre Beam (106 tackles, 11 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FR), junior defensive tackle Marcus Morelan (46 tackles, 8 for loss) and senior inside linebacker Ryan Jones (88 tackles, six for loss, 1.5 sacks), along with junior offensive guard Logan Gillem and senior offensive tackle Adrian Elizondo, who helped clear the way for an offense that averaged 22 points and 327 yards — 193 rushing and 144 passing — per game.

Receiving honorable mention were running back Cale Wade (321 rushing yards) and offensive lineman Diego Crader, both seniors, along with fellow senior Tyson Tyler (48 tackles, 1 for loss) on defense.

Eastland's Anthony Bonilla was named District MVP while other superlative award winners included Offensive MVP Behren Morton of Eastland; Defensive MVP Joe Walker of Wall; MVP Lineman Dillon Broyles of Eastland; Co-Utility Players of the Year Joshua Kelso of Jim Ned and Kye Hebert of Wall; Offensive Newcomer of the Year Zach Henderson of Jim Ned; Co-Defensive Newcomers of the Year Jerry Lawson of Breckenridge and Xavier Wishert of Jim Ned; Special Teams Player of the Year Hunter Lopez of Clyde; and Staff of the Year, Wall.

The rest of the first-team offense included quarterbacks Mason Fuchs of Wall and Owen Woodward of Breckenridge; running backs Brandon Fielding of Eastland and Bo Baker of Clyde; fullback Riley Perry of Jim Ned; receivers Connor Dierschke of Wall, Cade Ford of Jim Ned, Alex Gonzales of Eastland and Aaryn Medina of Breckenridge; tight ends Lex Dusek of Wall and Austin Martin of Jim Ned; center Kep Granzin of Wall; guards Miguel Hernandez of Jim Ned, Luke Lipsey of Wall and Tanner Cantrell of Breckenridge; tackles Spencer McCarty of Jim Ned and Tate Williams of Wall; and punter Jax Roam of Clyde.

The first-team defense was comprised of tackles Stuart Bumann of Wall, Miguel Hernandez of Jim Ned, J.T. Caraway of Breckenridge and Brandon Fielding of Eastland; ends Austin Schoonmaker of Clyde, Jerrid Tennison of Clyde and Austin Martin of Jim Ned; inside linebackers Bo Baker of Clyde, Donovan Gomez of Clyde, Cade Kimmel of Jim Ned, Drew Morrison of Wall and Dylan Carlton of Eastland; outside linebackers Dom Jones of Eastland, Reese Hayes of Jim Ned, Bryson Ballard of Wall and Owen Woodward of Breckenridge; safeties Colton Diebitsch of Wall, Aaryn Medina of Breckenridge and Britton Brashear of Clyde; cornerbacks Bryan Fielding of Eastland, Justis Watkins of Wall, Hunter Lopez of Clyde and Rhett May of Jim Ned; and kicker Pedro Altanmirano of Clyde.

The rest of second-team offense featured quarterbacks Dylan Martin of Jim Ned and Dylan Newman of Clyde; running backs Donovan Gomez of Clyde, Reese Hayes of Jim Ned and Grady McRae of Wall; fullback Chase Rios of Wall and Jacob Hutton of Clyde; receivers Jamin Harwell of Jim Ned, Kyle Canada of Breckenridge, Jonas Arellano of Breckenridge, Christian Del of Clyde, Jax Roam of Clyde and Dylan Wilson of Eastland; tight ends Jerrid Tennison of Clyde and John Mark Schute of Jim Ned; center Aaron Copeland of Eastland; guards Stedham Buchanan of Clyde, Auston Rose of Eastland, Kalani Celaya of Wall and J.T. Caraway of Breckenridge; tackles Ethan Hull of Eastland, Jonathan Trejo of Breckenridge, Jake Balcomb of Wall and Dalton Kidd of Clyde; and punter Reece Horton of Wall.

The remainder of the second-team defense included tackles Zackary Lane of Wall, John Wheeler of Jim Ned and Zane Hall of Eastland; ends Josh Balcomb of Wall and Payton McClain of Eastland; inside linebackers Nate Fedor of Wall and Tristan Garcia of Breckenridge; outside linebackers Sesario Thompson of Clyde, Jonas Arellano of Breckenridge, Nathaniel Cruz of Eastland and Rylan Hayes of Jim Ned; safeties Alex Gonzales of Eastland, Taven Espinoza of Wall, Caden Martin of Jim Ned and Jax Roam of Clyde; cornerbacks Jake Andrews of Wall and Christian Deal of Clyde; and kicker Will Ferreira of Wall.

Landing on the academic all-district team for Early were Smithson, Wade, Jones, Crader, Elizondo, Jesson Tarrant, Tre Beam, Rylie Hill, John-Stewart Gordon, Brent Grooms, Reece Bolton, Rode Walters, Dowton Taylor, Carlos Moreno, Corrin Hill, Aiden Frerichs, Braden Schwartz, and Jeramiah Fowler.

The Longhorns finished the season with a 3-7 overall record and 0-5 district mark under fifth-year head coach Blake Sandford.