Brownwood High School graduate Torrey Miller, a freshman at West Texas A&M, was selected both the Lone Star Conference and American Volleyball Coaches Association All-South Central Region Freshman of the Year. Miller, who is the ninth Lady Buff to claim LSC Freshman of the Year accolades, was also a first-team all-LSC selection.

According to the West Texas A&M website: Miller has become one of the top outside hitters in all of Division II volleyball during her freshman campaign as the Brownwood native has registered 417 kills on 1005 swings with 156 attack errors to hit .260 on the season to average an impressive 4.09 kills per frame. Miller has also registered 37 assists, 27 aces, 304 digs and 49 total blocks for 470.0 total points to average 4.61 per set.

The Lady Buffs (22-7, 14-4 in LSC), who made their 27th appearance in the NCAA Division II Volleyball Postseason, advanced to the South Central Regional Quarterfinals.