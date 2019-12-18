LBJ didn’t wait long for revenge.

Just three days after falling to Manor at its own tournament, LBJ raced past the Mustangs 73-61 before an electric crowd Tuesday at the Delco Center in East Austin. The venue testified to the interest the game between two state-ranked Class 5A foes generated throughout the area; originally scheduled for LBJ High School, officials moved it to the larger Austin school district venue less than a mile from LBJ.

The No. 24 Jaguars didn’t disappoint their large home crowd. Behind an efficient offense and a defense dedicated to slowing down No. 11 Manor’s potent transition game, LBJ (11-4) opened the second period with a 12-3 run to seize a 29-18 lead. With star point guard Jamal Shead out of the game after suffering an apparent ankle injury in the first half, the Mustangs (13-4) had no answer for Isiah Rector and LBJ in the non-district showdown between schools less than 8 miles apart.

“We were very much looking forward to this,” Rector said. “We lost (to Manor, 56-43) at our own tournament, and that left a bad taste in our mouth. We knew we had to pick it up, especially if we want to make a long playoff run.”

Rector certainly picked up his game, especially in the second half. The 6-foot-2 senior guard had 17 of his game-high 26 points after the break on a variety of floaters, lay-ups and jump shots. He and classmate Jordan Teal (14 points, seven rebounds, four assists) combined for 25 of LBJ’s 37 points after the break.

According to LBJ coach Freddie Roland, his team’s ability to get back on defense was just as important as an offense that shot better than 50% from the floor. So was a 24-18 edge on the glass.

“Last week, they beat us pretty bad on fast breaks, and they outrebounded us,” he said. “We made some adjustments, and we mixed it up on defense. We got in a zone, we played a little man, and that helped us tonight.”

Of course, it also helped out LBJ when Shead rose up to swat away a shot by Teal late in the first quarter and landed awkwardly on his ankle. Shead, a point guard signed with the University of Houston, came back into the contest a few minutes later and tried to gut through the pain, but he had to leave for good with about four minutes left in the first half.

At the time of Shead’s injury, the two teams were tied at 15-15 and Shead had two points.

“When he goes down, that means the whole organization goes down,” Rector said, emphasizing the importance of Shead to his team. “We just kept our foot on the gas and went and got that win.”

Roland, who has coached his share of stellar guards in more than two decades on LBJ’s bench, sympathized with Manor coach Anthony Swain after Shead’s injury.

“We (as coaches) got to move on,” he said. “I don’t change up anything if I lose someone, and he didn’t change up anything. That’s what we do. We go with the next best man.”

Junior Anthony Joiner had 17 points and Augustine Arroyo had 12 of his 15 points in the second half to lead Manor, which has a non-district game against Corpus Christi John Paul II Friday before taking a week off for the holidays. District 18-5A play begins Jan. 3 for the Mustangs, and they face Hutto - which beat Manor for the LBJ tournament title - in the first of two meetings Jan. 17.

As for LBJ, the Jags have won at least a share of the district title for 22 consecutive years. Rector knows that impressive streak makes LBJ the obvious target when the team opens District 25-5A play Jan. 3 against Travis.

“We have to work hard because everyone is coming at you all the time,” he said. “The players, the refs, the crowd, everybody. We face adversity every Tuesday and Friday. Every week.”