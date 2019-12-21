BANGS — The Bangs Lady Dragons improved to 2-0 in District 6-3A girls basketball action Friday with a 35-32 home victory over Coleman.

Bangs (6-11 overall) led 12-5 at halftime and 21-12 through three periods. The Lady Dragons pushed the lead to double digits in the fourth quarter before Coleman made a late charge.

Trenedi Deal and Kayleah Hall led Bangs with 12 points apiece.

The Lady Dragons will take part in the Troy tournament Friday and Saturday and return to district action Jan. 3 at Comanche.

Hamilton 47, Lady Horns 31

HAMILTON — The Early Lady Horns slipped to 0-2 in District 6-3A girls basketball action with a 47-31 road loss to Hamilton Friday.

No further information was available.

The Lady Horns visit Breckenridge at noon Monday, Dec. 30 then resume district action Jan. 3 at home against Cisco.

Longhorns 54, De Leon 48

EARLY — The Early Longhorns chalked up a 54-48 non-district home victory over De Leon Friday in their final action prior to the Christmas break.

No further information was available.

The Longhorns (7-7) will take part in the Eula Holiday Classic Friday and Saturday, the begin District 6-3A basketball action Jan. 3 at home against Cisco.