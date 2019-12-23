Oscar Camarillo

Monday

Dec 23, 2019 at 1:39 PM


The Orange Grove Athletics held their annual Fall Sports Banquet and student athletes were recognized for their performances in the 2019 season. Head Coach Mark Delpercio said “ I’m very proud of our student athletes here at Orange Grove. Between the work in the Junior High, offseason work and dedication of our coaches, we are ready to kick down the door of greatness.”


Volleyball


500 Club:


Heidi Hartman


Talee Oaks


OG MVP


Heidi Hartman


OG Offensive Player of the Year


Talee Oaks


OG Defensive Player of the Year


Hopie Mitchell


Football


JV Off. MVP: Cody Monsevais


JV Def. MVP: Isaias Solis


JV Bulldog Heart Award: Matthew Ortiz


Varsity Offensive MVP: Cutter Stewart


Varsity Defensive MVP: Kayden Schroedter


Iron Man Award: Conner Eulenfeld


Coaches Award: Jordan Garcia


Pancake Award: Mason Charo


Make A Difference Award: Jesse Martinez


Varsity Bulldog Heart Award: Jake Marsh


Unsung Hero: Dylan Kotara


Leadership Award: Matthew Castaneda