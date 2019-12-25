GIRLS
THURSDAY
Tournament
Frenship, Lubbock, Monterey, Coronado, Cooper, Estacado, Abernathy, Brownfield, Shallowater, Slaton, Lockney, New Deal, Smyer, Sundown, Lubbock Christian, Lubbock Trinity, Lubbock Titans at Caprock Classic
Plainview, Levelland at Midland Tournament
Muleshoe, Lamesa, Denver City, Littlefield, Olton, Ralls at Littlefield Tournament
FRIDAY
Tournament
Frenship, Lubbock, Monterey, Coronado, Cooper, Estacado, Abernathy, Brownfield, Shallowater, Slaton, Lockney, New Deal, Smyer, Sundown, Lubbock Christian, Lubbock Trinity, Lubbock Titans at Caprock Classic
Plainview, Levelland at Midland Tournament
Seminole, Idalou at Whataburger Tournament
Muleshoe, Lamesa, Denver City, Littlefield, Olton, Ralls at Littlefield Tournament
Floydada at Eula Holiday Classic
Hale Center at Hale Center Tournament
Post at Anson Tournament
Plains at Jayton Tournament
SATURDAY
Tournament
Frenship, Lubbock, Monterey, Coronado, Cooper, Estacado, Abernathy, Brownfield, Shallowater, Slaton, Lockney, New Deal, Smyer, Sundown, Lubbock Christian, Lubbock Trinity, Lubbock Titans at Caprock Classic
Plainview, Levelland at Midland Tournament
Seminole, Idalou at Whataburger Tournament
Muleshoe, Lamesa, Denver City, Littlefield, Olton, Ralls at Littlefield Tournament
Floydada at Eula Holiday Classic
Hale Center at Hale Center Tournament
Post at Anson Tournament
Plains at Jayton Tournament
BOYS
THURSDAY
Tournament
Coronado, Monterey, Lubbock, Cooper, Estacado, Abernathy, Idalou, Shallowater, Slaton, Lockney, New Deal, Smyer, Sundown, Lubbock Christian, Lubbock Titans at Caprock Classic
Plainview at Byron Johnston Shootout
Levelland at Brownwood Tournament
Muleshoe, Lamesa, Denver City, Littlefield, Olton, Sudan, Ralls, Tahoka at Wildcat Classic
FRIDAY
Tournament
Coronado, Monterey, Lubbock, Cooper, Estacado, Abernathy, Idalou, Shallowater, Slaton, Lockney, New Deal, Smyer, Sundown, Lubbock Christian, Lubbock Titans at Caprock Classic
Plainview at Byron Johnston Shootout
Seminole at Whataburger Tournament
Levelland at Brownwood Tournament
Muleshoe, Lamesa, Denver City, Littlefield, Olton, Sudan, Ralls, Tahoka at Wildcat Classic
Hale Center at Hale Center Tournament
Post at Anson Tournament
Plains at Jayton Tournament
SATURDAY
Tournament
Coronado, Monterey, Lubbock, Cooper, Estacado, Abernathy, Idalou, Shallowater, Slaton, Lockney, New Deal, Smyer, Sundown, Lubbock Christian, Lubbock Titans at Caprock Classic
Plainview at Byron Johnston Shootout
Seminole at Whataburger Tournament
Levelland at Brownwood Tournament
Muleshoe, Lamesa, Denver City, Littlefield, Olton, Sudan, Ralls, Tahoka at Wildcat Classic
Hale Center at Hale Center Tournament
Post at Anson Tournament
Plains at Jayton Tournament