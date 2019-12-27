Shallowater’s Caleb Batson is okay with coming off the bench.

That’s because when called upon, Batson makes the most of the playing time he receives once he enters a game.

Batson went 5-for-6 from the field and helped a defensively sound Mustangs squad beat New Deal 93-56 in the quarterfinals of the Fuddruckers small school boys bracket during the Caprock Classic on Friday at Lubbock High School.

While Batson may not see his name penciled in the starting lineup, Mustangs coach Jay Lusk admits that could change since he’s still evaluating each player as the team finds its identity.

"It’s been different kids in each of the games," he said of players stepping up. "Right now, everybody’s getting their feel for their role."

Batson is fine with his current role as a non-starter, offering the Mustangs (13-3) a spark when needed.

And he provided one Friday.

While Shallowater already had a 25-19 lead after the first eight minutes, Batson made three consecutive plays as the Mustangs went on a 10-3 run in the first 3 ½ minutes of the second quarter.

"I’ve got to get off (the bench) and just up the pace of the game," Batson said. "I’m a runner, so I like running the court, getting my teammates involved."

The junior guard scored the first five points and intercepted a New Deal pass before throwing the ball up the court to Grant Johnston for a fast-break bucket.

"The kid is just so fast and has a lot of energy," Lusk said of Batson. "He comes off and gets some shots. Not kind of, he sparked us right there (in the second quarter) and got us going."

Kyler Reed broke up the Mustangs’ scoring surge by hitting both ends of a one-and-one for to cut the Lions deficit to 32-21 score at the 5:32 mark of the second quarter.

The Mustangs struggled with fouls, allowing the Lions to score 25 points at the free-throw line, but managed to force 17 turnovers using their half-court press and outscored the Lions 42-20 in the second half.

"The first half, I didn’t think our defense was that good," Lusk said. "Second half, we cleaned it up a little bit. The kids moved their feet and did a better job of keeping them (New Deal) in front and held them to 20."

Jalen Brattain and Kieran Elliott used their height to give the Mustangs a 36-16 rebounding edge as well with Elliott recording a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) off the bench. Brattain score a team-leading 15 points that included three dunks to go along with four rebounds.

Tanner Seeley notched a game-high 22 points for the Lions.

What’s next

Shallowater is set to play Lubbock Christian High School in the semifinals at 9 a.m. Saturday at Coronado High School.

New Deal (9-7) takes on Sardis at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Estacado High School’s old gym.