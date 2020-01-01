When the clock hit zero on Dec. 21 in Bryan, Estacado’s Arkajai Walker shook Symphanie Sampson’s hand and walked off the wrestling mat.

The loss to Sampson, a Class 6A, No. 9-ranked wrestler from Cibolo Steele, in the Doc Hess Classic 165-pound championship match was the first for Walker.

But, the Lady Matador wasn’t upset.

“I wasn’t disappointed because she was (from) a 6A school,” Walker said. “She was good. I put up a good fight and it’s not like I just lost completely. I was still proud of myself that I got that far.”

In past years, Walker would have taken the defeat too personal and and allowed the emotions to get the best of her and fall into a slump.

As a sophomore, that’s not been a problem for the new Arkajai Walker who has jumped out to a 15-1 mark for the 2019-2020 campaign.

“She probably took it better than I did,” Lady Matadors wrestling coach Casen DeLucia said. “About 20 minutes later, she came up to me and she’s like, ‘Sir, are you still upset about my match?’ I was like, ‘I’m just not thinking about it.’ That, to me, has shown the best part of it.”

After the loss and Christmas break, Class 5A, No. 5-ranked Walker is in high spirits and ready to rebound as the Lady Matadors and other squads from in and around the Hub City compete in the South Plains Invitational, which is set to start at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Monterey High School.

Walker, the younger sister of former Estacado standout athlete Dre Conwright, comes from a competitive, athletic family. Motivated by a friend to wrestle at Dunbar Middle School, Walker found she was good at the sport.

More so, she had all the support she needed from her family as DeLucia discovered upon his arrival to Estacado in 2016.

“The first day of summer workouts, her mom blew my phone up and she just wanted her to be here,” he said. “She knew early on that there would be some expectations for her.”

Walker’s freshman season was filled with ups and downs as she maneuvered her way through her debut varsity wrestling season.

At the time, teammate Jazzlyn Dora was someone who Walker competed against to not only become stronger but smarter on the mat. Dora, a state qualifier for the Lady Matadors last season, moved to the Houston area this year and is now the No. 11th-ranked wrestler at 185 for B.F. Terry High School in Rosenberg.

The final down moment of Walker’s freshman year came via an 0-2 record at the Region I-5A tournament as she ended the season with 19 wins, which was a team-high.

It was in the months following that the young wrestler began to develop off the mat, which paid even bigger dividends than mastering her favorite move, the snake, which requires Walker to put her opponent in a headlock and eventually disable their shoulders.

Even with her natural physical abilities, Walker’s best asset has become maturity and mental discipline which has allowed her, in some instances, to outlast her opponents in a match.

“Most of the girls I’ve gone against, the state-ranked girls, they were good at moves but they got tired,” Walker said. “Since I had the mindset to keep coming, that’s how I won. It’s good to know moves, but it’s harder to (be mentally sound).”

In a sport rooted in aggression, there is still an element of control necessary within the bounds of a match that must be upheld. Walker hesitated for a split second before laughing as she reflected on learning to achieve a healthy balance of anger and discipline.

“I guess you can say when you’re going at it, you’re not thinking about, oh, she accidentally hit me. You’re just going and you don’t think, ‘I’m going to hit her back’ or something,” Walker said. “You’re just trying to win. When you’re angry, it really helps you to keep going. Use your anger to keep going to win, get a pin.”

So when Walker’s perfect record took a hit, earlier in the season, she didn’t let it get to her. Instead, she focused on the positives. One of which was a three-minute, 40-second pin on Caprock’s Vianna Barbosa, who was ranked fourth at 148 at the time, during the Wayland Baptist University High School Duals on Dec. 6 in Plainview.

With a good portion of the season still ahead, she’ll have her chance at plenty more wins.

“I’m proud of myself because last year as a freshman, I didn’t think I could get this far but working on my mental and all that, I’ve made it this far,” she said. “I guess you could say I’m proud of myself and I came a long way.”