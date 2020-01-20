Tell me something about the first time you played organized softball.

I was 5 years old when I made my first All-Star team, and we traveled to Slidell, La. for summer nationals.

Austin High has been really good in softball lately. Why is that?

A big reason why Austin High has been so successful recently is because a lot of us grew up playing softball together. We’re like family.

What has been your favorite high school softball memory?

My favorite high school memory is one that I’ll never forget. It’s when we beat Judson High School in the third round (last spring). Previously, Austin High softball had never made it passed the third round and we made history that night.

After making a good run in the playoffs last year, will that benefit your team this year?

Confidence is definitely there and will be beneficial to us. Most of the returning players know how it feels to be so close to state. It makes us want it more.

Who do you consider Austin High's biggest rivalry?

Hays High School is probably our rival. They’ve always been our biggest competition.

If you could have dinner with four people in the history of the world, who would they be?

Jackie Robinson, Kanye West, Alex Bregman and my mom (Ana Hall). .

Why your mom?

Because she’s a big fan of all three and would be mad at me if I didn’t bring her along.

Tell me something about you that most people don't know.

One thing people don’t know about me is that I’m very superstitious. I have to do the same thing before every game. One thing I do is wear the same game-day clothing and listen to my pre-game playlist.

What do you plan to do after you graduate?

I plan on playing college softball after I graduate and study kinesiology.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

It would have to be Europe because of the food that is there.

What is your all-time favorite meal?

My grandpa’s (Roberto Cabrera) menudo.

Rick Cantu