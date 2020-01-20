Lashiyah Fowler scored 18 points with five assists and six steals as Connally won its third straight game by beating Glenn 61-33 in District 17-5A action Friday. With the win, the Cougars (20-9, 5-1 District 17-5A) remained one game in the standings behind No. 2 Cedar Park, which beat Rouse 57-34.

Connally opened quickly and took a 19-7 first-quarter lead on the Grizzlies and never looked back while picking up its 10th win in the past 13 games.

Devin Mayberry scored 12 points and Jaylin Foster added 11 points, and the two forwards combined for 19 rebounds. Mikayla Leach chipped in nine points while freshmen guard Jordyn Barrera had six points. The Cougars are having their best season under head coach Jeff Jefferson in more than a decade and have received mention in both state girls’ basketball polls.

Ashley Bonneville led Glenn (9-17, 2-4) with 16 points.

In other district action, Shelby Hayes had 16 points and 10 rebounds while Gisella Maul added 14 points for Cedar Park in the win over Rouse. Caitlyn Keiper scored 11 points to pace the Raiders.

Pflugerville (11-15, 2-4) had its bye Friday night as the Panthers are vying with Rouse for the fourth playoff position.

In District 13-6A, Hendrickson rebounded from its upset loss at Round Rock Jan. 14 with an impressive 78-42 win over McNeil. Zoe Nelson led the way with 20 points and seven rebounds while Sarah Malinowski added 15 points and Ericka Suarez finished with 14 points. The Hawks took a 10-point, first-quarter lead at 18-8 and played pressure offense, pushing the ball the entire game.

Hendrickson is in sole possession of second place with a 7-3 district mark while McNeil fell into fifth-place tied with Vandegrift at 5-5.

In other 13-6A action, Vista Ridge beat Round Rock 75-30 as AJ Marotte scored 24 points with 12 rebounds. Victoria Baker and Zion Neat added eight points each for the Rangers, while Bailey Featherstone and Suma Kasarla led the Dragons with eight points apiece.

Westwood rallied from an eight-point deficit to tie Cedar Ridge at 51-51 in regulation then defeated the host Raiders 57-54 in overtime to move into a tie with the Raiders for third place in district play.

Anisha Chintala led the Warriors with 20 points while Annalise Galliguez had 14. Both Desi Davalos and Mahogany Wright scored eight points each. Lexi Alexander led the Raiders with 16 points and 12 rebounds while Alex Neimeth had 11 points and Malaysia DePrisco notched 10 points.

Stony Point got 25 points from point guard Arianna Rosado to beat Vandegrift 44-40. Kaya Pehrson led the Vipers with 15 points.