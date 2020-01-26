In the summer of 2001, my former Statesman editor David Humphrey dispatched me to San Antonio to assist with coverage of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between the Spurs and the Lakers.

It was played at the old Alamodome, and the groans coming out of the stands that day still resonate in these ears many years later.

Lakers guard Kobe Bryant was unstoppable that day, and the Spurs fans knew it. He scored 45 points, and he averaged 33 in the four-game sweep. Three weeks later, Bryant and Shaq won their second of three consecutive championships together.

Now here we sit, almost two decades later, and the sporting world has been rocked by the unthinkable.

Sunday morning was the one time in my journalism career that I hoped for fake news. I wanted the millions of tweets to be wrong.

They weren’t. Kobe. Dead at 41, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others, all victims of a helicopter crash.

He was on the short list of celebrities who were instantly recognizable by one name. The entertainment world was rocked in recent years by the deaths of entertainment icons such as Prince, Michael and Bowie. Add Kobe to the list because his on-court brilliance transcended the game he played.

And man, could he play. The 18-time All-Star gave opponents the work on a nightly basis, and he played with a drive and ferocity that evoked comparisons to the great Michael Jordan.

The debates about where he ranks all time and what he meant to Laker Nation will be debated over next few months — he will be inducted posthumously into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this summer — and beyond because the man’s impact on the game and the sport is immeasurable.

Magic called him the greatest Laker ever.

Sure, we can look at the numbers — the 33,643 points, five championships, two Olympic gold medals, two Finals MVPs and two retired jerseys that hang from the rafters of Staples Center — but there was also a man behind all that hardware.

As with many celebrities, fame came with struggle. The Colorado rape accusation in 2003 nearly derailed his career, and he was portrayed as the heavy in many circles during his public feud with Laker teammate Shaquille O’Neal before the two buried the hatchet in retirement.

Kobe post-NBA was just getting started. In recent years, he was involved in many charitable pursuits, including establishing his Mamba Sports Academy, where he was reportedly heading when the crash occurred.

He was also a fixture at Lakers and Sparks games at the Staples with Gigi — also a basketball player — often by his side. Video clips of Kobe and Gigi sitting courtside at a game made the rounds Sunday, and anyone who values family would tear up at the images, the dad whispering little snippets of basketball wisdom into his daughter’s young ears as she beamed.

Now both are gone, and this space isn’t large enough to capably document what Bryant meant to his sport, to his organization, to his city and, above all else, to his family.

Even those who didn’t like him or the Lakers could appreciate what Kobe did on the court. His second act was well underway, as a dad, husband, citizen and ambassador for his sport, before it came to an end far too soon.

Starting with San Antonio’s game against Toronto, Sunday’s contests began with 24-second violations in a show of respect for the man who wore No. 24 for the Lakers. We won’t forget. The memories and the respect will always remain.

Mamba out.