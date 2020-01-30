D.J. Thomas scored 36 points as the Grayson College Vikings upset No. 1 Ranger, 101-93, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Tyrone Williams finished with 26 points, Jihad Watson and Mateo Spencer-Gomes each added 11 points and Demarcus Fisher chipped in nine points for Grayson (11-12, 3-4), which hosts Hill College at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Brayan Au had 23 points and Tre Gipson scored 20 points for Ranger (21-2, 6-1), which had been ranked first in the nation for the past three weeks.