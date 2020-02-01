GODLEY — The Brownwood Lady Lions all but guaranteed no worse than a third-place finish in the final District 7-4A standings, and will have an opportunity to climb the ladder in the league ranks next week.

The Lady Lions completed a season sweep of the Godley Lady Cats, 36-23, Friday night to improve to 3-3 in district action and 17-12 for the season. The Lady Lions lead Godley (8-15, 1-4) by 1.5 games with two games remaining, and also own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Brownwood will now set its sights on moving into a tie for second place with Stephenville (23-9, 4-2), which fell to Glen Rose, 40-34, Friday night. The Lady Lions are off until 6 p.m. Friday when the Honeybees invade Warren Gym for a rematch of Stephenville's 50-41 home victory on Jan. 21.

The Lady Lions knocked off Godley, 41-11, in the first meeting between the two teams on Jan. 14 in Brownwood, but the Lady Cats packed a little more punch the second time around.

Still, Brownwood led 11-4 after one quarter — despite trailing 1-0 midway through the frame — 22-14 at halftime and 27-17 heading into the fourth period.

Matyha Thompson led the Lady Lions with 17 points, McKenzie Welker chipped in nine, CarolAnn Hetzel finished with six, Catrina Fullerlove-Brooks tacked on three points and Jaylen Savage sank a free throw.

The Lady Lions converted 32 percent (12 of 37) of their field goals, but five were three-pointers — three by Welker and two by Hetzel — with four of those coming in the first half. Welker drained her trio of three-pointers in succession, which boosted Brownwood's lead to 22-6 midway through the second quarter.

At the free throw line, the Lady Lions were 7 of 17 overall after an 0 of 5 start in the opening half.

Brownwood overcame 23 turnovers by pulling down 23 rebounds and tallying two blocks.