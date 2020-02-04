Westlake girls’ soccer team picked up a 3-0 victory over Del Valle Jan. 28 and settled for a 0-0 tie against Hays Friday, thus maintaining a tenuous hold on second place in the District 25-6A race.

On the road against Del Valle, the Chaps (5-1-1) got a goal in the match’s opening minutes from senior forward Maddie Dawson. Westlake then got two second-half goals from senior midfielder Katie Kearney before emptying the bench with 20 minutes left. Junior keeper Ireland Aerni picked up her fourth shutout of the year.

Hays, which has had an up-and-down season so far, brought confidence to Chaparral Stadium, and it showed. After weathering several early shots, the Rebels settled in against a banged-up Westlake squad missing one starter and losing another starter to an injury during the contest. As the final horn blew, Hays celebrated as if they had secured the victory.