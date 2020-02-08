HAYS COUNTY - Sooner or later, it was going to come down to this anyway. Leave it to Lake Travis to get a head-start on the postseason.

Putting the breaks on a potent fast-break offense due to sticky Hays defense, the visiting Cavaliers shifted to the half-court game and were rewarded with a 51-20 girls basketball victory Friday at Hays High School.

"We moved the ball around good and shared it," said freshman Mia Galbraith, who paced Lake Travis with 13 points. "Toward the end of the game, we started moving the ball better as a team. It was very successful for us."

With one district game remaining, the Cavaliers (24-9, 14-1 in District 25-6A) appear headed toward a first-place tie with Westlake. With Friday's game well at hand by intermission, the Cavs, who trailed only once (2-0), utilized the second half as an opportunity to fine-tune such nuances as brisk ball movement, setting screens, making hard cuts to open spaces and, most important of all, knocking down shots when presented with good looks at the basket.

When the game ended, Lake Travis coach Kevin Bussinger had few complaints.

"I joked with these guys that I'm an offensive coach now," said Bussinger, in his third season at Lake Travis. "We already prided ourselves on the defense. We want to be scoring points. Hays did a great job on the defensive side, they made us work really hard and didn't give us much on the fastbreak. We like to push it, and they did a great job of taking that away and making us earn everything in the halfcourt. That's something at the next level as we move to the playoffs that's going to be very critical for us. I think that will pay dividends down the road."

Of Lake Travis' total of seven field goals in the second half, five were 3-pointers, including two courtesy of junior Kate Gordon, who was among three Cavaliers to score in double figures with 11 points. Gordon's three 3-pointers led the Cavs.

"I love to see that this time of year," Bussinger said. "When she gets her feet set, she can light it up. We've seen little flashes of that, but this is the first time we got to see that throughout the game."

Sophomore Raven Boswell added 10 points for Lake Travis.

Hays coach Danny Preuss entered the game hoping to see some semblance of the effort he received the first time the teams met in January, resulting in a 39-26 Lake Travis win.

But the Rebels (14-20, 5-10 in 25-6A) couldn't shooting straight Friday, connecting on just 9 of 38 shots for 23.7 percent. Complicating matters, the Rebels, who were missing two point guards due to a concussion and illness, couldn't handle Lake Travis' pressure and committed nearly three times as many turnovers (25) as made field goals.

"I told them after the first half, if you blocked out, made some of those baby shots around the basket and don't turn the ball over, at least you're in the game," Preuss said. "The last half of district play, we haven't hit many shots. Tonight we thought everybody was 7 feet tall because when we were throwing it to them, it was sailing over their heads. Their defense was okay, but it was a lot of self-inflicted wounds."

Senior forward Lily Guevara, who recently topped the 1,000 career-point milestone, led Hays with eight points.