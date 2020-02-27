Junior pitcher Taylor McKenzie threw a four-inning perfect game and drove in three runs on Tuesday as the Glen Rose High School softball team began its second week of play by demolishing Rio Vista, 15-0, on the Lady Tigers’ home field.

In addition to not allowing a base runner, McKenzie struck out nine batters and threw 58 pitches in the four frames as the Lady Tigers improved their season record to 3-5.

GRHS head coach Kiel Miller said he did not recall any other Glen Rose pitcher recording a perfect game during his 12 years with the school, but was not certain if there were any prior to that.

“They put the ball in play, and the defense made plays when they needed to,” Miller said. “She threw lots of strikes. She hit her spots well, and she got ahead in the count.

Next for the Lady Tigers is their own annual Hannah Morales Memorial Tournament, a round robin event featuring seven schools that was scheduled to start Thursday (Feb. 27). The first game for the Glen Rose girls was scheduled to be Thursday at 11:30 a.m. against Clifton. Next they will play Paradise at 4:45.

On Friday, the Lady Tigers were to take on Alvarado at 8 a.m. and Midlothian Heritage at 8:15 p.m. Saturday’s Glen Rose games are set for 8 a.m. against Venus, and 4:45 p.m. versus Peaster.

In addition to McKenzie, who went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double to account for three runs in her perfect game, the offensive onslaught also was led by Alexis Drugan, with a triple and three runs batted in, plus Kaycee Bock went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI, and Belle McDonald and Catalina Sanchez drove in two each.

Glen Rose had been scheduled to play last Thursday through Saturday at a tournament in Brock, but rain forced some changes. The games involving the Lady Tigers were moved to Glen Rose. On Thursday in their first two tournament games, the Lady Tigers lost to Azle, 8-2, and lost to Keller Central, 5-3.

Against Azle, Kaylee McDonald and Catalina Sanchez drove in the two runs for GRHS, and Taylor McKenzie had a triple and a single while going 2-for-2.

In the Keller Central game, Mallory Goff doubled and drove in a pair of runs, while Alexis Drugan had the other RBI.

In the first of Friday’s two tournament games, the Lady Tigers shut out Canyon Randall, 2-0, with McKenzie pitching a six-hit victory and also had an RBI double. Kaylee McDonald drove in the other run, and Kaycee Bock was 2-for-3 with a double.

Also on Friday, Glen Rose lost a 17-5 decision to Abilene Wylie, with Bock going 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI. Felicity Austin drove in one run. Catalina Sanchez doubled.

On Saturday, the Lady Tigers closed out their part of the tournament with two losses — 8-4 to Azle and 13-0 to Wylie.

Belle McDonald drove in two runs in the Wylie game, while McKenzie had the other RBI. Bock, Belle McDonald and Felicity Austin collected two hits apiece. Bock and Belle McDonald doubled.

In the first game of the season, Feb. 17 at home, the Lady Tigers defeated Dublin, 17-0, getting four RBI from Catalina Sanchez and three from Alexis Drugan. Kaylee McDonald, Belle McDonald and Camryn Miller drove in two runs apiece, while Mallory Goff and McKenzie each had one RBI.