It was one of the toughest games the West Texas A&M Buffs have had for nearly three months, but the result was the same as it has been for the previous 21 games.

Which means they’re playing for their third straight Lone Star Conference Tournament championship this afternoon.

WT faced an Angelo State team which should have been struggling to find its legs following a double overtime win over Lubbock Christian on Friday night when the two teams met Saturday evening in the LSC tourney semifinals. The Buffs took the lead for good fairly early in the first half but couldn’t totally shake Angelo before scoring the last eight points of the game to clinch an 87-77 victory at Frisco’s Comerica Center.

The win puts WT (31-1) in today’s championship game at 3:30 p.m. against St. Edward’s, who defeated Texas A&M-Kingsville 71-68 in the other semifinal.

There’s an obvious subplot to this game that can’t be avoided. WT’s lone loss this season came back on Dec. 12, 2019, when the Buffs lost their second LSC game of the season to St. Edward’s in Austin, 100-87.

Angelo (20-8) didn’t appear to feel the effects of a draining 97-92 double overtime win over Lubbock Christian less than 24 hours earlier. The Rams scored seven straight points early in the game to take a 9-5 lead and were up 18-13 less than six minutes into the game, as they seemed willing and able to match WT’s uptempo pace.

But the Buffs took the lead with a 12-0 run, as J.T. Warren and Qua Grant both hit 3-pointers and Joel Murray’s bucket concluded the run to make it 25-18. They led by as many as 10 points after two Murray free throws made it 41-31, but Angelo had cut it to 46-41 by halftime.

WT looked prepared to blow the game open to start the second half as Eric Mosely and Jon’il Fugett hit back-to-back 3-pointers for a 52-41 lead, but that was the biggest cushion the Buffs would enjoy.

Angelo twice cut the lead to two points, the last time with 2 1/2 minutes left in the game to make it 79-77. But the Rams didn’t score again, as Derrick Geddis and Grant scored on drives to the hoop, then Grant and Murray both hit two free throws apiece to provide the final margin.

Grant had a game-high 32 points while Murray had 19 and Fugett scored 12. Camron Reedus and Andres Ibarguen both had 23 points for Angelo.