LEVELLAND – Derek Dominguez threw a no-hitter to help Snyder defeat Littlefield 10-0 in six innings Saturday at the Levelland Tournament.

Dominguez recorded 12 strikeouts and gave up two walks in his complete-game outing. Dominguez also recorded two hits, two runs and two RBI. Cameron Smith backed Dominguez’s performance with a team-high three hits.

Along with the shutout win over Littlefield, Snyder picked up a 4-1 win over Bushland.

The Tigers will continue their season Thursday, hosting the Snyder Tournament.

LEVELLAND TOURNAMENT RESULTS

River Road 7, Shallowater 1

Estacado 17, Brownfield 2

Levelland 6, Pecos 6

Idalou 3, Hereford 2

FLOWER MOUND’S DFW CLASH

FORT WORTH – Clayton Echols recorded three hits and three RBI for Frenship which split a pair of games at the Flower Mound’s DFW Clash.

Echols led the Tigers with two hits, two runs scored and three RBI in their 10-7 win over Guyer. Frenship recorded 11 hits and two doubles as a team.

Frenship came up short against Wakeland, losing 4-2. Josh Akers led the team with two hits and Jake Sherrard recorded the only home run of the game.

The Tigers will host the Frenship Classic on Thursday.

RALLS TOURNAMENT

RALLS – Tanner Seely and Kyler Reed both recorded three hits each, leading New Deal to a 2-0 record at the Ralls Tournament.

Reed and Noah Rodriguez led the team as each had two RBI through both games.

The Lions started the day with a 4-1 win over Sundown and followed with a 14-4 triumph against Post in five innings to end their run of play.

New Deal is set to play Slaton at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

MIDLAND TOURNAMENT

MIDLAND – Cade Bingham’s four hits and two runs scored helped Lubbock-Cooper defeat Franklin 11-2 at the Midland Tournament.

Bigham recorded the Pirates’ only triple while Max Gilles hit the only double of the game. Gilles recorded three hits, two runs scored and three RBI in his four at-bats.

Teige Mitchell was credited with the win at the mound, giving up six hits and two earned runs in five innings pitched.

The Pirates are set to continue their season at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Amarillo.

ARLINGTON TYDE CLASSIC

ARLINGTON – Tucker Gideon and Bo Garza each recorded two RBI to help Coronado defeat Ennis 6-3 in the second day of the Arlington Tyde Classic.

Jaxson Edwards and Ben Tadlock led the Mustangs with two hits each. Tadlock also led the game with two runs scored.

Charlie Robinson struck out four out in six innings of work for Coronado. He gave up five hits and no earned runs to earn the win.

The Mustangs will travel to play Amarillo Palo Duro at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

MIDLAND – Lorenzo Vasquez’s two hits and one RBI was not enough for Plainview as it suffered a 3-2 loss to Midland Lee to end its play at the Tournament of Champions.

Will Rossi recorded the Bulldogs’ only other hit and RBI with a double.

Kole Mayberry pitched through all six innings, striking six batters out, but his three earned runs given up gave him the loss at the mound.

Plainview will look to bounce back from the loss as it will host Amarillo Caprock at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

EL PASO TOURNAMENT

EL PASO – Dado Alaniz recorded four hits in the semifinal and championship games, helping Monterey claim back-to-back victories and win the El Paso Tournament.

Braden Benton led the Plainsmen with a home run and double in the semifinal game. Monterey defeated EP Ysleta 9-1.

Austin Townsend went 2-for-3 at the plate, recording a home run, a double and two RBI for Monterey in the championship game. Townsend’s efforts helped the Plainsmen secure the tournament win, defeating EP Del Valle 9-6.

The Plainsmen are set to host Lubbock High at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

