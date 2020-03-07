Rainey Payne won the 800-meter run and triple jump as Trinity Christian took first in its host Lions Relays on Friday.

Payne timed 2-minute, 45.25-second half-mile then leaped 3 feet, 11 ½ inches in the triple jump as the Lady Lions totaled 118 points. She added a second-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles in 54.93 behind Lubbock Christian’s Madelyn Caballero (54.46).

Girls Division

Team Standings: 1. Trinity Christian 118; 2. Lubbock Christian 105; 3. All Saints Episcopal 91; 4. Roosevelt 66; 5. Whitharral 44; 6. Lorenzo 42; 7. Borden County 40; 8. Anton 27; 9. Portales 23; 10. Crosbyton 22; 11. Southcrest Christian 12; 12. Christ the King 9; 13. Petersburg 8; 14. Springlake-Earth 6; 15. Wilson 4.

100: 1. Nikki Harris (R) 12.81; 2. Kiersten Tubbs (W) 13.18; 3. Reese Rogers (ASE) 13.37.

200: 1. Reese Rogers (ASE) 29.52; 2. Mary Jane Huerta (L) 29.99; 3. Lexie Benson (TC) 30.24.

400: 1. Campbell Kothmann (TC) 1:06.96; 2. Angel Trevino (CK) 1:07.15; 3. Chloe Conover (ASE) 1:07.93.

800: 1. 1. Rainey Payne (TC) 2:45.25; 2. Haddie Flanigan (BC) 2:48.18; 3. Zoe Roy (P) 2:48.62.

1,600: 1. Hailey Lowrey (BC) 6:05.18; 2. Bianca Saenz (W) 6:05.90; 3. Faith Lopez (SC) 6:22.88.

3,200: 1. Hailey Lowery (BC) 13:00.0; 2. N’Kyra Coleman (Cr) 13:25.0; 3. Nina Lopez (SC) 13:48.0.

100 Hurdles: 1. Marisa Alvarado (A) 18.50; 2. Jilayne Headrick (ASE) 18.71; 3. Brooklyn Boyer (LC) 18.90.

300 Hurdles: 1. Madelyn Caballero (LC) 54.46; 2. Rainey Payne (TC) 54.93; 3. Dayeli Rodriguez (W) 55.25.

4x100: 1. Trinity Christian 53.91; 2. Roosevelt 55.12; 3. Whitharral 55.97.

4x200: 1. Lubbock Christian 1:54.40; 2. Trinity Christian 1:56.14; 3. Lorenzo 1:59.75.

4x400: 1. Roosevelt 4:06.18; 2. Trinity Christian 4:27.87; 3 All Saints Episcopal 4:35.56.

High jump: 1. Chloe Conover (ASE) 5-0; 2. Mya Patton (LC) 4-10; 3. Brooke Hooten (LC) 4-10.

Long jump: 1. Libby Ashworth (TC) 14-4 ¾; 2. Reese Rogers (ASE) 14-0 ½; 3. Jilayne Headrick (ASE) 13-11 ¾.

Triple jump: 1. Rainey Payne (TC) 31-11 ½; 2. Mary Jane Huerta (L) 30-11 ½; 3. Reese Rogers (ASE) 30-10 ½.

Pole vault: 1. Skye Dickey (TC) 8-0; 2. Drew Grellhesl (LC) 8-0; 3. Emily Christensen (P) 8-0;

Shot put: 1. Madison Fleming (A) 32-0 ½; 2. Shirah Arnold (LC) 30-7; 3. Andee Garcia (C) 27-9 ½.

Discus: 1. Jordan McKee (LC) 105-10; 2. Audrey Gicante (P) 103-2; 3. Madison Fleming (A) 97-4.

Boys Division

Team Standings: 1. Portales 167 ½; 2. Trinity Christian 77; 3. Lubbock Christian 75; 4. Roosevelt 52; 5. Southcrest Christian 44 ½; 6. Smyer 38; 7. (tie) Anton, Springlake-Earth 30; 9. (tie) Whitharral, New Home 24; 11. Crosbyton 22; 12. All Saints Episcopal 20; 13. Christ the King 10; 14. Petersburg 4; 15. Lorenzo 2.

100: 1. Landon Clark (Cr) 11.75; 2. Jacob Torrez (R) 12.02; 3. Justin Franco (TC) 12.13.

200: 1. Jacob Torrez (R) 23.06; 2. Landon Clark (Cr) 23.50; 3. Marcus Ramon-Edwards (TC) 23.56.

400: 1. Trace Goodman (SE) 54.41; 2. Jalen Allen (P) 54.99; 3. Chase Farnsworth (ASE) 56.87.

800: 1. Jacob Kidder (SC) 2:07.83; 2. Michael Riess (P) 2:08.84; 3. Max Cordova (P) 2:13.93.

1,600: 1. Alex Spencer (SC) 4:56.55; 2. Michael Riess (P) 5:01.99; 3. Jacob Kidder (SC) 5:09.41.

3,200: 1. Alex Spencer (SC) 10:09.0; 2. Colby Sandoval (CK) 10:35.0; 3. Brandon Guerro (P) 10:46.0.

110 Hurdles: 1. Kevin Whilock (A) 15.48; 2. Traise Cain (P) 15.96; 3. Cash Howard (LC) 17.72.

300 Hurdles: 1. Kash Starkey (NH) 40.34; 2. Kevin Whilock (A) 41.31; 3. Cash Howard (LC) 42.94.

4x100: 1. Portales 45.21; 2. Trinity Christian 45.38; 3. Lubbock Christian 45.62.

4x200: 1. Lubbock Christian 1:35.92; 2. Trinity Christian 1:37.24; 3. Portales 1:37.63.

4x400: 1. Springlake-Earth 3:48.05; 2. Whitharral 3:49.08; 3. Portales 3:54.83.

High jump: 1. Alex Lack (LC) 6-0; 2. Traise Cain (P) 5-10; 3. Jackson Smith (LC) 5-8.

Long jump: 1. Jacob Torrez (R) 20-0 ¼; 2. Dason Davis (P) 18-9 ¼; 3. Kash Starkey (NH) 18-6 ¾.

Triple jump: 1. Kevin Whilock (A) 39-1; 2. Brek Thomas (TC) 37-8 ½; 3. David Rodriguez (W) 37-7 ½.

Pole vault: 1. Traise Cain (P) 21-8; 2. Wesley Henderson (TC) 10-6; 3. Samuel Shaw (S) 10-6.

Shot put: 1. Philip Blidi II (P) 46-11 ½; 2. Ethan Hollinshead (NH) 43-3; 3. Fabian Olivas (P) 39-4.

Discus: 1. Philip Blidi II (P) 149-11; 2. Trevor Rawdon (P) 123-6; 3. Jonathan Rivero (R) 107-5.