PFLUGERVILLE - Connally players walked off the field at Weiss High School frustrated March 10.

Little did they — or anyone else until later in the night — know that a district championship had just been won.

The Cougars battled the Wolves to a 0-0 tie. Coupled with Cedar Park’s tie against Marble Falls, the result secured Connally the outright District 17-5A title as the Cougars enter the final match of District 17-5A play March 13 with a four-point lead.

“We’ve got 16 seniors, and 12 of those guys are academic all-state,” said eighth-year Connally coach Ryan Ford, speaking to the Statesman before he was aware of the championship. “These guys have played together for a long time, and not only do they play really hard, but they’re good, smart dudes who know what they need to do. They play responsible and play for each other.”

It’s been an undefeated run through district play for the Cougars (13-2-6, 7-0-4 District 17-5A), an impressive feat with talented teams such as Cedar Park, Weiss, Pflugerville and Marble Falls.

“We were millimeters from not being undefeated (in district play) a couple times this season, and our guys pulled it together,” Ford said. “Their belief in each other has been what’s got us to where we’re at.”

That and some talented play. While neither team dominated the March 10 match, both had plenty of scoring chances. Connally showed the type of possession, imagination on offense and defensiveness competency that one would expect of a district-championship squad.

“We’re good with the ball on the ground, are quick and have good combination play,” Ford noted. “We defend hard and, for the most part, are hard to break down. All around, we’re a pretty solid team that likes to keep the ball on the ground and create a lot of chances.”

Weiss (9-7-5, 6-2-3) also displayed quality play, with Jesus Martinez providing the game’s best scoring opportunity when his shot in the 73rd minute went off the crossbar and goalkeeper Leo Reyes making several dynamic saves.

In only their second year of varsity play, the Wolves have clinched a playoff spot and can earn the district’s No. 2 seed for the postseason with a win over Glenn in their final match.

“Connally has a champion’s mentality and that’s what we’re trying to match,” said Weiss coach Bill Anderson, who spent 12 years at Hendrickson before starting the program at Weiss. “We’re essentially a new school and new program, so I’m real proud of our guys for getting into the postseason.”

The Wolves entered the game with a five-game winning streak and now have an undefeated stretch of seven. They tied both of their matches with Connally and own a tie and win against Cedar Park. Weiss leads the Timberwolves by one point going into the regular-season finale.

“We’ve got good depth,” Anderson said. “All the guys understand the way we’re trying to play … and all of our guys can play multiple positions. It’s a good group of all-around players who love to play.”

While Cedar Park — which plays Connally in its final match — and Weiss will vie for the No. 2 seed on the final day of district play, Connally’s fate is set.

And though they may not have been happy with the result against Weiss, Connally players were surely thrilled when the news of Cedar Park’s tie reached them.

“A district title would mean everything to these kids,” Ford said. “They’ve done everything the right way. Everybody’s kids deserve it, but maybe I’m just partial to these guys because they’ve literally done everything right.”