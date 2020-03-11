Westlake’s girls prepped for the playoffs with five second-half goals as they closed out the regular season with a 6-2 win over Bowie March 10 at Chaparral Stadium.

It was the most potent half of the season against a quality defense for the Chaps (12-1-5), who extended their unbeaten streak to 14 games.

Significantly, Westlake coach Darci Carruthers switched up the starting lineup in preparation for the playoffs, penciling in two freshmen, who add a dynamic element to the squad – forward Addison Bray, whose physical presence disrupts defenses, and outside back Kaitlin Ogilvie, whose speed nullifies most forwards.

Bray got the Chaps on the board eight minutes into the contest on a pass from outside back Evan Biles, another freshman, who has started the last several games. The Bulldogs tied the score with 20 minutes remaining in the half.

The Chaps, however, put Bowie away early in the second half with two goals in a 90-second stretch. First, sophomore Annika Fredell took a ball out of the air from 8 feet away to score, followed by senior co-captain Katie Kearney, who drove a shot to the left corner.

Westlake added another goal with 25 minutes left when Evan Biles’ corner kick found her sister, sophomore center back Alex Biles, who converted the opportunity. Seniors Caitlin Lee and Kaci Hendrix added the last two goals for Westlake.

After Bowie made the score 6-2 with six minutes left, Carruthers inserted senior co-captain Addie Hackney, a field position player, at keeper. This distinguished Hackney, a four-year starter on the varsity, as having played every position on the field during her career. Hackney didn’t disappoint, punching a corner kick away and making a save on a Bowie shot.