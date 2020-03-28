Whether people are able to golf or not, golf courses in Amarillo, be they public or private, are feeling the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which has accelerated over the past week.

It’s been a full week since two public golf facilities in Amarillo, the Ross Rogers and Comanche Trails Golf Complexes, have closed their facilities to the public. Gates are locked and road barriers are erected to serve notice that activities are suspended until at least the end of this next week.

The domino effect could well spread to the city’s two privately run golf facilities, Amarillo Country Club and Tascosa Golf Club, although the extent of it might not be immediately apparent. While both clubs are still open to members and their guests for activities, they’re also operating with certain restrictions.

For the public courses, complying with restrictions isn’t necessarily the biggest issue. George Priolo, the general manager of golf operations at both Comanche and Ross Rogers, says that the supply chain in keeping in compliance with sanitary standards is the factor which is the most challenging.

“Obviously there’s always a chance of contamination,” Priolo said. “As long as people keep their carts clean, it’s not a problem.”

Keeping the carts clean, though, is easier said than done.

“What was a problem was there was a lack of supplies to keep things like the carts clean,” Priolo said. “Being part of the City of Amarillo, it means that if the police department or the fire department need supplies, then we don’t need to be keeping golf carts clean.”

It’s a matter of priorities which have resulted in the local courses going dark for two weeks, at least as far as golf goes. The clubs aren’t under such restrictions, but are still policing themselves.

At Amarillo Country Club, only one rider per golf cart is allowed. Indoor facilities are even more heavily patrolled, as all the indoor tennis courts and the fitness center have been closed, as well as the clubhouse featuring dining and spirits for members. Also, lockerrooms are limited to five people after they’ve finished their rounds, so there’s nobody sitting around playing cards.

ACC general manager Barry McDonald says the virus hasn’t left the club unscathed.

“It’s been an impact on our club,” McDonald said. “We’ve got some members who aren’t able to come here. We’re using the guidelines from the government agenda to set the program.”

Nonetheless, early last week at ACC, it didn’t seem to be effecting participation at the course. In fact, with restrictions placed on going to work in some circumstances, it was like a day out with the family.

On a sunny afternoon, club member Kyle Sparkman was on the course with his daughter Blythe. He was aware of the changing ground rules for playing on the course.

“I think they limit one golfer per cart so things are more sanitary,” Sparkman said. “I think there are a lot more people out here than usual because people can’t work right now. It’s a nice thing to do with your family.”

At Tascosa Golf Club, general manager and golf pro Dave Donachie said there hadn’t been an immediate dropoff in activity.

“It’s been about the same,” Donachie said. “It will be interesting to see what happens with the city courses closed. It’s kind of a weird time.”

Tascosa has taken the measure of not leaving rakes in the bunkers in a further attempt to reduce human contact. Like ACC, the clubhouse dining areas and indoor facilities except for the pro shops were closed to the public.

The Tascosa and LaPaloma courses were still active most of last week, especially with the extended spring break from school. So far, there hasn’t been much of an impact on participation on the greens and fairways.

“Everything is pretty much in following the recommended guidelines and it’s been business as usual,” Tascosa head club pro Alan Coe said. “You might have a few extra players due to spring break being extended. You might have a few more high school kids.”

The full effects of the virus are still a long way from being felt, even in financial terms. Golf could be seen as a luxury in an economy which appears to be slowing down due to COVID-19 and it will impact those who work and play at both the public and private courses.

Priolo said that fulltime staff is still working at both city courses and that the maintenance crew is still working on the grounds. However, hours for part-time employees have been reduced.

“It’s no different than bars and restaurants who are taking a financial hit,” Priolo said. “It’s not all about money, you’ve got to talk about public safety. It might seem like a little bit of an overreach at this point in time but this is all new territory. We could also say we were ahead of the curve.”

The Ross Rogers Mustang Course was scheduled to host the District 1-3A boys and girls tournament Monday. But with the course being closed and the University Interscholastic League suspending all competitive activity until the beginning of May, that’s just one area tournament whose immediate future is uncertain.

How soon things will get back to normal is far from being determined. McDonald thinks it could be awhile before ACC realizes the full financial impact of the virus.

“In the short term it’s maybe a blip,” McDonald said. “If there’s not an upturn in the fourth quarter of the year, that could really effect membership.”