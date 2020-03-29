Seven Anna Coyotes have been named to District 11-4A’s Superlatives and All-District honors list for the recently completed basketball season.

Leading the way for Anna was junior guard Josiah Mackey, who earned the Superlative award of Co-Newcomer of the Year.

Second-Team All-District honors went junior forward Jaden Adams and junior guard Zay Gentry, while junior guard Jaiden Campbell made the district’s All-Defensive Team.

Honorable Mention nods went to senior guard Bullet Geer, senior guard Jayden Rodgers and senior forward Jackson Vandagriff.

Earning Academic All-District honors for the Coyotes were Adams, Campbell, Mackey, Vandagriff and Rodgers.

Fourth-year Anna head coach Kyle Phifer and the Coyotes returned to the playoffs this season after a two-year absence, tying for third place in District 11-4A with a 5-5 mark. The team then claimed the district’s third playoff seed with a 57-44 tiebreaker win over Aubrey. _______________________________________________________________

DISTRICT 11-4A – 2020 BOYS SUPERLATIVES

MVP - Karson Stastny, Celina

Offensive MVP - Ezra Monroe, Melissa

Defensive MVP - Bryson Brown, Celina

Co-Newcomers - Josiah Mackey, Anna; Carter May, Aubrey; Hunter Watson, Celina

6th Man - Hudson Czarnecki, Melissa

Coaching Staff - Celina