In a nod to the balance in District 17-5A, the district’s boys basketball coaches spread around the honors in their postseason awards.

All four playoff-qualifying teams ― Cedar Park, Glenn, Weiss and Connally - received at least one of the major postseason honors. Cedar Park’s Blake Brown shared the coach of the year award with Weiss’s Russell MIller after leading the Timberwolves to a 27-6 record, the undisputed district championship and a spot in the second round of the playoffs. Weiss enjoyed a historic season under MIller, a veteran coach in his second varsity campaign at the newest high school in the Pflugerville school district. The Wolves jumped from a 6-27 record in 2018-19 to a 21-16 mark this past season and made the program’s first playoff appearance.

Connally senior Breion Powell earned the most valuable player honor after leading the Cougars to an 8-4 mark in district play. The 6-foot-5 wing averaged 17.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals while leading a young squad to a ninth consecutive playoff berth.

Jaylen Thompson, a 6-2 guard for Glenn, received offensive MVP recognition after averaging 19 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.2 steals a game for a team that went 27-7 and finished second in the district standings.

Defensive MVP honors went to Weiss’s Kaleb Lewis, a 6-foot sophomore who emerged as a relentless on-ball defender who can guard multiple positions. Classmate Jarmaine Mason earned the newcomer of the year nod after averaging 9.4 points and 2.1 rebounds a game.

All of the postseason honorees received a spot on the first team. Other first-team selections include: Tyler Hadnot, senior, Pflugerville; Jacob Hester, senior, Cedar Park; Princeton “PJ” Humphries, senior, Weiss; Bryce Jefferson, senior, Rouse; Trae Leak, sophomore, Glenn; Matthew Minor, senior, Cedar Park; and Kason O’Riley, junior, Marble Falls.

Lewis earned a spot on the second team. Other second-team selections include: McAnthony Everest, junior, Connally; Luke Ferguson, senior, Cedar Park; Jarvis Henderson, senior, Glenn; Sam Lacy, senior, Rouse; Keonus Moore, junior, Connally; Corey Penson, sophomore, Weiss; RJ Scarlett, junior, Glenn; Jacob Swoboda, sophomore, Cedar Park; Josh Whitecotton, senior, Marble Falls; and Tyson Whybrew, sophomore, Weiss.

Honorable mention includes: Ben Armstrong, sophomore, Weiss; Sam Barnwell, senior, Connally; Josh Cameron, junior, Cedar Park; Tate Deering, junior, Marble Falls; Parker Forbes, junior, Cedar Park; Latrell Goppy, senior, Rouse; Paxton Hranicky, junior, Marble Falls; Josh Irby, senior, Pflugerville; TJ Jones, sophomore, Pflugerville; David Kra, senior, Glenn; Jesse Lane, junior, Connally; Robbie Marshall, junior, Glenn; Sam May, senior, Marble Falls; Drew McGuire, senior, Glenn; Jake Radke, senior, Cedar Park; Tory Simmons, freshman, Weiss; and Bobby Thai, junior, Connally.