For Van Alstyne High School senior Jacob Taylor, there is never an off season - partly because he competes in three sports but also, when he is not competing, he is cheering on other Panther athletes.

Jacob, who moved to Van Alstyne in eighth grade, found something special as a Panther.

"I would like to express my appreciation to the coaches and athletes that have been there for me from the beginning - for always pushing me to be my best self physically and mentally, for showing me what I am capable of."

When not competing, Jacob can often be found supporting his friends and teammates.

Following most Panther basketball games, if you spoke to Taylor, he would be soaked in sweat and without a voice to carry on a conversation.

"Just screaming at the top of your lungs until you couldn't talk the next day, just gave everyone a special kind of energy that everyone loved to give,“ he recalled.

”Win or lose, we would always stay after the volleyball, basketball and baseball games to be there with (the players) to let them know we were there for them no matter the final score. The enjoyment of cheering with my friends has given me a feeling of a family in itself."

This year Jacob was awarded second team All-District for his play at offensive tackle.

He was a medalist in the regional powerlifting meet and would be competing in track and field now if not for the school closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I will be honest, I'm crushed because track and field was my absolute favorite sport,“ Jacob said.

One thing about Jacob: He doesn’t focus on himself long. He went on to speak about others who are also missing their seasons to shine.

"I am crushed that my buddies can't play baseball as they dreamed about our senior year. ... We are all heavyhearted.“ He points to fellow Panther Sydney Ingram, saying, “She lived for track as I do.

“I am missing packing the curb for our 4x4 runners under the stadium lights, who also were most likely going to win state this year again.

“But something I'm saddened about (is) not getting to spend parts of senior year in the 'left-field lounge, screaming our heads off cheering for the baseball team to make another run at the playoffs."

Jacob grew up playing baseball and soccer as a youngster before playing flag and later tackle football.

His most significant memory of competing in sports happened in the final moments of his high school playing career, in defeat in the second round of the playoffs.

At that moment, a teammate saw the tears and his head down low. Zack Smith lifted his head and said to Jacob, "Win or lose, I love ya' forever."

For Jacob, moments always include names - names of his teammates and the friends brought into his life because of the game.

Following the moment with his teammates is a memory of his father, who said to Jacob, "`I'm proud of you. You gave your all when the score was against you. You can leave this field with no regrets.’"

Jacob spoke in appreciation for his parents’ support and "always being there for me every Friday night and always showing up at 8 in the morning to watch me powerlift. They have always pushed me physically and mentally, and I thank them for that so much because that will carry over when I start my life."

As a multiple-sport student-athlete, Jacob said he has always made sure to “get my work done in the classroom before I talk to friends or anything else, because If I don't, then I will be up until 1 a.m. trying to finish some algebra. But an important part of being an athlete is getting enough sleep."

Jacob plans to take lessons learned from competing and the support of his friends and family into the next step in his life.

He plans to attend the Collin College’s Fire Academy and gain his certification as a paramedic while also studying fire science to become a firefighter.