Everyone has had some time to think.

That’s one of my many takeaways from my time sequestered inside my house during the coronavirus pandemic.

But sometimes we all need a moment to reflect and realize where we’ve grown and what’s important in life.

For me, it took a single text message.

It came from my mother, who sent a photo of my father and his best friend, smiling as they sat inside the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

"Hi mijo," the message started on March 12. "Just wanted to let you know that Rick Artalejo passed away this morning at 8:30 a.m. Good times at the UTEP vs. Texas Tech fundraiser game."

After I read the message, it took a few moments to soak in the news – my dad not only lost his best friend, but the last sentence hit me hard because it brought back another memory, another text message my mom sent me last October.

It was another photo, but of me sitting on press row of that same UTEP-Texas Tech fundraiser game.

"Dad was so proud," it said. "He had tears in his eye. Reminiscing when you were a little kid enjoying a Miner game so long ago. Look at you now (at) the front desk."

---

Just like that, I remembered scrunching into those orange seats about 10 rows in front of the wall in Section W inside what was then known as the Special Events Center.

Of course, the venue was renamed in honor of legendary head coach Don Haskins who guided then Texas Western to a national championship in 1966.

But, for most of my childhood, I got to watch Haskins prowl the sideline with a newspaper in his hand as he yelled at officials or provided some words to his players. Names like Chris Craig, Antoine Gillespie, Brandon Wolfram and others piqued my interest in college basketball.

I didn’t know it at the time, but my dad was starting me on my journey to becoming a sports writer.

---

Now, close to a decade into the gig, I think I’ve remembered what got me hooked: telling stories.

And I know this because of a yellowed, cut out piece of newspaper I keep stored in my office desk and a virtual one in my iPhone’s camera roll.

At the top it reads, "By Carlos Silva."

Underneath: "5th grade, St. Raphael School."

That was my first newspaper byline, and I was at the ripe age of 11 in 1997. And I can thank my dad, who asked me to write about what I saw during the football game.

When it did show up in the now-shuttered El Paso Herald Post, I enjoyed seeing both my mom and dad smile as they read about the Cowboys scrimmage against the Houston Oilers at the Sun Bowl.

Depending who you ask, my writing has improved since that time and I’ve parlayed it into becoming the sports editor at the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

And what an adventure it has been.

---

But, let’s get back to that text message from mom.

Rick Artalejo would always hear stories from my dad, who was more than happy to share the latest news he read about Texas Tech.

My routine, after every Red Raider game I cover, is to call my parents and – like clockwork – my mom and dad always ask: "Who played, who won and who did well?"

It’s safe to say they now know who all the athletes are on campus.

Even after deadline, I wrote a few more stories that game night as I drove back to my hotel if I was on the road or leaving United Supermarkets Arena. Every time I ended the call, I can always picture the smile on my dad’s face when he read that first article in the Herald-Post.

To me, writing and telling the stories of student-athletes gives me the same thrill of draining that last-second jumper or scoring a touchdown.

---

I may not have been donning a uniform, but I was on the basketball court Oct. 13, 2019 inside the Don Haskins Center.

Texas Tech and UTEP played a basketball game, the Red Raiders dropped a 70-60 decision to the Miners.

But the results were not important because the charity exhibition, which drew 4,604 reported fans, helped raise funds toward the GECU Foundation in support of the shooting victims of the tragedy in El Paso, which took the lives of 22 and injured 24 on Aug 3.

It’s not always about wins and losses.

---

Which is why this week will be difficult as I’ll be on the sidelines – so to speak – on furlough as I take the first of three weeks over the next three months like many of my fellow newsroom brethren in the Gannett chain will do as a cost-saving measure.

As my co-worker Don Williams wrote in his column, "These are tough times in the newspaper business, but there are important stories to be told and reporting to be done. No games going on doesn’t change that."

And I agree whole-heartedly.

My goal is to tell stories, which could come from a game I’m covering or a feature story I wrote on a Texas Tech, Lubbock Christian University, South Plains College or a high school athlete.

Even during this time without games we’ve told several stories about local and area athletes that are far from the playing field.

I can think about Alexis Cubit’s story on New Deal’s Holly Whitfield – who recently recovered from uterine cancer before she will get deployed to New York as to help with the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s also another about former Coronado standout and SMU offensive lineman Jaylon Thomas practicing social distancing to ensure his grandparents are safe.

There’s also my story on how local and area athletes are adjusting to working out without their high school facilities – where I learned Frenship’s David Kirkpatrick is a huge fan of Rocky IV.

If local reporting like that matters to you, keep reading and consider subscribing to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

And let me say, there’s plenty of great stories on more important topics being written by our news staff as well.

So, hopefully, in the span of this column, you’ve grinned or shed a tear as I’ve shared a little bit of my life with you.

I promise, after a week off, I’ll be ready to tell more stories.