Name: Maximus Hamilton
School: Prosper High School
Sport: Baseball
College plans: McClennan Community College, Waco
Superstitions, rituals or traditions before or after competing: I prepare before games by drinking Pre-Workout.
Song or music that prepares you for competition: “Be Like Me” by Lil Pump is my go-to pregame song.
Favorite subject/class: My favorite class was Eagle Nation News.
Favorite teacher and why: My two favorite teachers are Mrs. Viars and my mom.
Favorite coach and why: My favorite Coach is Coach Cain. He really helped me with my pitching this season.
Best teammate and why: Caden Scherer is my favorite teammate because (he is) always in my corner and we have played baseball together since 5th grade.
Best high school sports memory: Going to Playoffs 2019 was my best baseball memory.
Best high school non-sports memory: Dancing at the pep rally this year was my favorite non-sport school memory.
What you love about your sport: The reason I like baseball is that you have to be resilient.
Favorite sports movie and why: My favorite sports movie is “Remember the Titans.” Had a great message.
Describe your school’s Class of 2020: The PHS class of 2020 was the best class to come out of Prosper.
Biggest lesson learned: The biggest lesson I learned was that hard work does pay off.
Biggest influence in your life: My family has been the biggest influence in my life.
Athlete you look up to: (Shortstop) Troy Tulowitzki is an Athlete that I look up to.
Reaction to the season being canceled: I felt sad when we heard the baseball season was canceled.
Message to your teammates: My message to all my teammates is, “Thanks for making my time at Prosper so much fun. Going to miss you guys.”
Message to your freshman self: If I could tell my freshman self one thing it would be, “Don’t worry, you will get bigger.”
Thing you won’t miss at all: I will not miss looking for a parking spot at PHS.
Thing you will miss the most: I will really miss the pep rallies.
