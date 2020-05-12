Dalton Kasel became a competitor to be reckoned with on the Professional Bull Riders circuit last year when the West Texas cowboy pocketed more than $200,000 throughout 2019 and snared the PBR’s Rookie Of The Year title.

However, Kasel, who is from the Muleshoe area, underwent groin surgery in late November, shortly after competing in the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas. He recently returned to the circuit and has become competitive again.

During the past weekend, Kasel finished third and earned $10,250 at the Unleash The Beast Cooper Tires Invitational at the Lazy E Arena near Guthrie, Oklahoma, in the Oklahoma City area.

“It took me four of five months to get back in the groove of things, but I’m finally getting back to where I was,” he said.

The PBR’s May 9-10 show at the Lazy E Arena was a closed-for-TV only tour stop that was broadcast on the CBS Sports Network. It was the world’s top bull riding association’s second tour stop in the past three weekends near Oklahoma City during a tough time period when there has been very little sports activity because of coronavirus concerns.

The PBR attracted impressive media attention as the result of carefully conducting a safe and successful show at the Lazy E Arena on April 25-26. The PBR also has scheduled another tour stop for Saturday and Sunday at the Lazy E Arena, a massive facility that’s in a quieter, remote area.

Kasel said he was grateful for the opportunity to compete in bull riding competitions during a challenging time.

“I was excited that the PBR made all that work out for us,” he said. “It’s pretty amazing all of the work that goes into making an event like that because it’s not an easy task especially with everything going on.”

Kasel, 21, has homes in Muleshoe where he grew up and in the McCamey area where he works for a stock contractor. He also competed last year on the rodeo team at Howard College in Big Spring. In 2019, he finished second in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association bull riding title race at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming. `

Last year, Kasel finished eighth in the PBR’s world title race after competing in the Nov. 6-10 World Finals at Las Vegas’ T-Moble Arena. Kasel earned $206,735 at PBR shows in 2019. But he opted to take several months afterward as the result of undergoing groin surgery, which is a common injury for bull riders.

According to pbr.com, last weekend’s tour stop near Guthrie, Oklahoma, was Kasel’s third PBR event in 2020. For example, he competed at the PBR’s tour stop on April 25-26 at the Oklahoma-based Lazy E Arena, but was bucked off both of the bulls that he faced.

But last weekend, Kasel turned in a score of 85 during the first round on Saturday night aboard a bull named Milburn Special (that’s owned by Wade Sundell). During the second round on Sunday, Kasel turned in a remarkable score of 90.75 on a bovine named Soup In A Group (Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger/Clay Struve/Wilks Ranch).

During the final round on Sunday, he was disqualified by three-time world champion bull SweetPro’s Bruiser (D&H Cattle Co./Buck Cattle Co.). Kasel was bucked off in 7.97 seconds, only three one hundredths of a second before the buzzer.

However, Kasel was positive about his performance.

“I’m very excited,” Kasel said. The Lord has really blessed me with the people He’s put in my life and the ability that He’s given me. It makes it really cool when you can get on a bull like SweetPro’s Bruiser and almost ride him.”

Jose Vitor Leme, a Brazilian who lives in the Decatur area when he competes in North America, clinched the title at last weekend’s Oklahoma tour stop. He was the only competitor who made a qualified ride on all three bulls throughout the two-day show.

Leme turned in scores of 84.25, 87.25 and 90. With the title at stake in the final round, Leme earned the attention grabbing 90 aboard I’m Legit Too (Bloyd Land & Cattle Co.).

Leme pocketed $21,875 during the past weekend. He’s also ranked No. 1 in the PBR’s 2020 world standings with 778.5 points. Two-time PBR world champion Jess Lockwood is in second place with 543.5. Former PBR World Finals qualifier Joao Ricardo Vieira, another Brazilian who lives in the Decatur area, is in third place 522.25.

Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has reported on rodeos and horse shows for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for more than 35 years. Email him at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.