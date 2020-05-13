Name: Kody Drinkwater
School: Anna High School
Sport: Soccer
College plans: Collin College for my basics.
Superstitions, rituals or traditions before or after competing: Encourage teammates before and chant after.
Song or music that prepares you for competition: “Now I Do What I Want” by Lil Uzi Vert
Favorite subject/classes: All of my AG classes.
Favorite teacher and why: Ms. Olivarez,because she was just the best.
Favorite coach and why: Coach Ellis, because he is always there for me and my teammates.
Best teammate and why: My whole team.
Best high school sports memory: My friend Anthony on the bus on the way home from Celina.
Best high school non-sports memory: Lunch my senior year with all my friends.
What you love about your sport: Everything about it.
Favorite sports movie and why: “The Longest Yard,” because it’s so motivational.
Describe your school’s Class of 2020: Goofy, but hardworking.
Biggest lesson learned: Coach Ellis told us to play every game like it’s our last, because we don’t know when it’s over.
Biggest influence in your life: My parents.
Athlete you look up to: Joe Burrow.
Reaction to the season being canceled: Sad and surprised.
Message to your teammates: Keep grinding on the field and in life
Message to your freshman self: Enjoy your high school years because it flies by.
Thing you won’t miss at all: Homework and drama.
Thing you will miss the most: My friends and soccer.
