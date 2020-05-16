By Bill Spinks

The Waxahachie Daily Light is proud to announce its second annual All-Ellis County girls’ soccer team as part of its countywide celebration of high school sports all-stars.

These 36 student-athletes and three head coaches are featured in a two-page graphic on Pages B4 and B5 of this weekend’s paper.

The Daily Light staff began the All-Ellis County high school all-star preps awards program last year. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.

Finalists for superlative awards for girls’ soccer are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the All-Ellis County Preps Awards Show, a star-studded broadcast that will be available at no charge at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. The show will feature more than 20 professional athletes as hosts and award announcers, and provide the community with an on-demand broadcast.

The All-Ellis County girls’ soccer team was chosen based on a combination of criteria: season statistics, team advancement in the playoffs, postseason honors achieved, previous All-Ellis County selections, recommendations from head coaches, and direct observation of players by the Daily Light staff.

The All-Ellis County boys’ soccer team will be announced next week.

Members of the All-Ellis County 2019-2020 Girls’ soccer Team are, listed alphabetically:

Player of the Year Finalists

Angel Garfias, Waxahachie

Megan McCarthy, Mid. Heritage

Georgia Santos, Red Oak

Coach of the Year finalists

Austin Guest, Midlothian

Gerald Slovacek, Mid. Heritage

Jason Venable, Waxahachie

First team

Rachel Allen, Mid. Heritage

Aaliyah Bivins, Mid. Heritage

Bella Curiel, Waxahachie

Maria Diaz, Ferris

Angelica Gutierrez, Waxahachie

Makenlee Mabra, Mid. Heritage

Kaleigh Naizer, Midlothian

Brynn Pollock, Mid. Heritage

Peyton Renfro, Waxahachie

Tori Sorrels, Midlothian

Sarah Zamora, Red Oak

Second team

Rockie Acosta, Waxahachie

Sarah Bell, Ennis

Zoe Boldt, Midlothian

Liv Epps, Waxahachie

Megan Fellows, Red Oak

Charley Hearron, Waxahachie

Jacqueline Lopez, Ferris

Bailey Mann, Ferris

Janet Osegueda, Ferris

Kirkland Redic, Waxahachie

Evelyn Rodriguez, Life Waxahachie

Honorable mentions

Emma Best, Midlothian

Amiyah Carter, Waxahachie

Victoria Falcon, Waxahachie

Alyssa Francis, Red Oak

Mariah Griffin, Midlothian

Sam Hernandez, Waxahachie

Kate Kroeger, Waxahachie

Madison Low, Ennis

Monica Mejia, Ferris

Tehya Parker, Life Waxahachie

Katie Walker, Waxahachie