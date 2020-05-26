The 2019-20 school year proved quite eventful, even for the student-athletes who didn’t have their spring season disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

McNeil senior Samantha Perez, a stellar volleyball player, followed up her final season for the Mavs by dabbling in coaching for her club team. The pandemic may have shut down the club volleyball season in the spring, but Perez’s future looks to be clearing up.

That future includes a spot in the prestigious Partnership for Primary Care Early Assurance program at Texas A&M University. The program is for incoming freshmen and sophomores seeking a career in medicine and and want to help underserved areas or parts of the state without adequate numbers of primary care physicians.

Perez, who was accepted into the pre-med program at Texas A&M, is excited about the program’s possibilities.

“(Texas A&M) was not necessarily my first choice, but after I interviewed for the program, I just loved the people and the school and I realized that is where I wanted to go,” she said.

Perez, a 5-foot-6 dynamo, was the senior setter for a McNeil squad that went 30-15 and qualified for the playoffs. The self-described lifelong volleyball fan also works as an assistant in the Austin Junior Volleyball Association program.

“I started playing recreation level volleyball about age 8,” she said. "It just seemed both fun and natural.“

Perez decided after her senior season that since she wasn’t planning on playing college volleyball, she would coach. She became an assistant coach for former Round Rock Christian Academy head coach Susan Hart, who was named the Austin Juniors new coach of the year this past season.

Hart, who won a state title at RRCA, was delighted in the progress of Perez as a coach.

“Samantha has a tremendous understanding of the game of volleyball, an amazing aptitude to learn and a wonderful approach with the players,” said Hart.

Academically, Perez wants to help underprivileged communities that are lacking adequate health care.

“I have always wanted to be a doctor, and I love volleyball,” Perez said. “The two came together and I have plans going forward. I am planning on graduating in three years from the undergraduate program, then four years of medical school, and I will play club or intramural volleyball.”

Hard work on the court and in the classroom just seems natural to Perez, who is ranked No. 12 in McNeil’s class of 2020. She started taking advanced placement classes as a sophomore then continued to load up her junior and senior years, notching top grades and advancing toward her eventual goal of becoming a doctor.