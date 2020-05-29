This was not supposed to be the night the lights were turned out on Hutto senior Gabrielle Segura’s high school soccer career.

The defensive specialist and co-captain of the team, wearing her traditional orange, black and white, was preparing for a key District 18-5A game against Georgetown, Hutto’s chief rival. Segura had heard whispers this might be the last game for every sports team under the University Interscholastic League’s umbrella.

Hutto would prevail 2-1 to improve to 14-3, 10-1 in district. The Hippos could take solace knowing they ended their season with six straight victories. Almost three months have passed since sports took a back seat to the coronavirus pandemic. For the senior class of 2020, the spring has been a time of emptiness and reflection.

This is how Segura describes a season that will live only in her memory:

"A healthy rivalry is something that any good team is bound to have. For the Hutto girls soccer program, we most definitely went toe to toe with Georgetown High School. Ever since I was a freshman, I distinctly recall beating Georgetown as one of our goals, always. As I moved into my senior year, I believe the seniors collectively felt that we needed to fit all of our dreams into this last season of ours, which included beating Georgetown.

"At the time we didn’t know that the second round Georgetown game was going to be our final game. We followed our regular pregame routine, but somehow it felt different. The weather was perfect, our jam session in the locker room was full of life and happiness as we hyped ourselves up for the game.

"Moving onto the field, the stands were filled and the drum line was beating away and it filled my heart to the brim knowing that we had so much support from the community. When the starting whistle blew, it was a fight from beginning to end. I had never seen us play a better game. Most importantly we played for each other, we had each other's backs, we played as one.

"The game was tied 1-1 around 2 minutes before the buzzer sounded. Our midfield Emma (Jones) had taken the ball all the way down the field, crossing it to Nayeli Estrada. We had the second goal! Finally, the buzzer had sounded and we ran to each other piling and falling into each other, crying tears of happiness. It was the perfect game.

"Thinking back to my final game, I would give anything, anything in the world, to have that feeling again."

Segura is not alone, of course. Here is how a few other Central Texas athletes recall wearing their team colors one last time.

Jayci Martinka, Thorndale softball:

It had been raining pretty hard and our field was pretty wet. The odds of us playing were not that great. We had to schedule two district games on the same day over spring break to beat the bad weather. It would not have been possible without the team dads and our coaches.

They jumped on the task of doing everything they could to dry the field enough for us to play. Multiple dads were raking the dirt while others assisted coach (Lance) Betak with whatever he needed. They had fans and leaf blowers to blow on the dirt, and coach (John) Kovar even had a blow torch for the more saturated areas of the field. I'm not even kidding.

The team and I all had a good laugh at the lengths they went to just to see us play, but it was greatly appreciated. I am not sure how many other teams could say they have as committed parents and coaches as we do. I am so grateful we played that day instead of rescheduling because I had no idea it would be the last time I played for Thorndale High School.

Lourdes Contreras-Lovo, Crockett soccer:

My last game was one of the most memorable times that I’ll remember. It was my senior night and officially the last time I was ever going to play high school soccer. What stands out that day was that my mother came to watch me play for the first and last time. It was very emotional for me because she is not the biggest fan of soccer. It meant so much for me for her to be there supporting me.

Otto Franz, Bowie baseball:

I remember it was my birthday, March 12. We were getting notifications between games about all the professional leagues postponing or suspending their seasons but we didn’t think about it happening to us. Then our coach sent out a text telling (us) games Friday and Saturday were canceled. We were a little concerned but we’re still thinking we’d play Anderson that Monday.

Somewhere during that time we went to Pluckers (Wing Bar). That was our team dinner spot. I remember just talking it over, thinking about how terrible that would be to have this season of all seasons taken away from us. That night meant so much to me because it was the last time I saw most of those guys all together. Sure I’ve seen a couple here and there, but the majority of the team came together one last time and just hung out and had dinner.

I cherish each of those dinners and how much those guys could make me laugh. Those were the cornerstones of our team, a bond former. Something so simple as a dinner brought us all closer. I hate thinking that was our last dinner together. It was so extraordinarily important to me just because it was such a simple normal thing. A lot of things haven’t been normal since. But that’s one of the last things that was just normal. And I’m glad it was with the guys I love most.

Alexander Cannata, St. Michael’s baseball:

When we got to the field at around 7 in the morning for two games in Wimberley, all you could see were stadium lights because it was still pitch black outside.

Coach (Calvin) Schiraldi had us all sit in the dugout and he talked to us about how we were playing competition that we would not see the rest of the year and how we can't get down on ourselves just because things were not going our way in tournaments. We had all talked about how these two games could be the last two we ever played. As seniors we wanted to go out strong, no matter how good the opposing teams may be. We beat Burnet in the first game 10-0 and then played a back-and-forth game against Stephenville and pulled out on top 8-6.

After the game, we all found out that school had been canceled that day and later that night we found out our spring break would be extended. I still remember that day like it was yesterday and I still can't believe that it is the last time I will ever put "St. Michael's" across my chest. Out of everything we went through this year, nothing will ever beat the feeling of finally being able to put things together in those last two games and having a fun bus ride back to school for the last time.

Savannah Baptiste, Westlake tennis:

My last time playing as a Chaparral this year was at a rivalry tournament hosted by Lake Travis. I pushed aside my emotions and feelings about it being the last dance for as long as I could and just enjoyed the moment. It finally hit me at the end of the day after speaking with another teammate who would not be returning next season that it would be my last time playing for the red, white and blue for a while.

As we rode back to Westlake, I looked around the bus at my teammates and was reminded of how blessed I was to get to play for my school and make some great friends along the way. I look back at this year's season with fond memories on and off the court.

Colby Kalbacher, Austin High baseball:

I remember waking up the day after a tournament game and learning that we would not be allowed to play in the remainder of the tournament. I would have never thought that I had just played my last high school baseball game and my high school sports career had come to an end. I could never have imagined it would end this way.

On a more positive note, it has been awesome to play with a lot of these guys for the past four years. With some of the guys, we have been playing together for a lot longer, and I even have a couple of teammates from my T-ball and coach-pitch days. With all that time with these guys, it's just crazy to think my senior season would get cut short by a global pandemic.

Even though it's time to hang up the cleats, knowing I will never again play high school sports, I am truly grateful for all of the friends and great memories. Those memories will stay with me way past high school and be something that I will always have.

One last thing I will say is this whole situation has made me think about never taking anything for granted. I truly realize that you never know when it could be your last time doing something you love.

Peter Dyar, Westwood baseball:

On the bus ride to our last game, we heard about the announcement from the UIL that they were suspending all games starting the next Monday. My teammates and I had a feeling that this might be our last game together.

We tried not to think too much about it, we just wanted to go out on the field and compete like we always do. We did mess around a little and played some games as a team before the game, because we wanted to make some memorable moments in the event this would be our final game together.

When the first pitch came around we gave it everything we had, and we came out on top 6-0. In my very last high school at-bat I recorded a hit, although I wish it wasn't my last with that team. We were hot, about to start district play, and I am very disappointed that I didn't get to see the success that was to come for me and my teammates.

Alyssa Magallanez, Bowie track and field:

In my final meet I was performing strongly despite bad weather. I did not have a scratch yet (in the high jump) and it finally came down to me and another girl from a competing school. The height was 5 feet, 4 inches and I knocked down the bar on my first and second attempt and my competitor did the same.

Going on your third and final attempt can be nerve-wracking, but as I watched my previous attempts in videos from my coach I remained calm and made it a plan to make this winning jump. I cleared it and took first place. My friends and family were cheering me on the whole time and this whole experience made me so pumped for the rest of the season. It hurts to wonder what I could have done in my final season of high school.

However, I am extremely grateful that I have the opportunity to continue jumping in college. I will be joining the University of New Mexico’s track and field team and I am beyond excited to see what the next four years have in store. I am grateful to be able to continue my track career but feel bad for those who do not get that opportunity.

Kirkland Michaux, Westlake baseball:

The last time I was in uniform I remember just really soaking it all in. The coaches hinted to us that this somehow could be our last game so we just tried to have fun.

The thing I am going to miss most about baseball at Westlake is playing with my friends for our last season. We knew this was our last shot at state and we truly believed we had a great chance. Most of the seniors on the team I have been playing with for 10-plus years. To have it end like it did was just really hard for all of us to accept because we are never gonna play sports together again. And to all those boys, love y’all.