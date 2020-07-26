HOUSTON — Lance McCullers Jr. checked the first box off his list for 2020 on Saturday.

Several boxes, actually.

Show up healthy for the start of the season. Check.

Conquer the inevitable nerves from not starting a game for almost two years. Check.

Overcoming an early lack of command. Thank you, infield. Big-time check.

Pitching deep into the game. Six innings and 91 pitches strong. Double check.

Winning.

He’ll reserve his biggest check for the last item after completing the next leg of his arduous journey from Tommy John surgery because the 26-year-old right-hander was very effective and showed he’ll be a pivotal piece in the Astros’ hopes of reaching the World Series for the third time in four years.

While he scuffled early, throwing 15 balls in his first 25 pitches, his command improved until he settled in a groove and retired 14 of the last 17 batters he faced in a thorough 7-2 trouncing of Seattle at Minute Maid Park.

"That was not the best I’ve ever pitched," McCullers said. "I was a bit haywire early and a little emotional in pre-game. My mind was running. I wasn’t as sharp as I think I’ll be, but I showed flashes of what I’ve been working on."

He’s missed the action terribly after suffering an elbow injury late in 2016, pitching through pain the following year and making starts in Games 3 and 7 of the World Series run against the Dodgers before the arm trouble shut him down late in 2018 and reduced him to a few token bullpen appearances at the end of that season.

Now he’s back and in the No. 2 spot in a rotation as solid as any in the majors. He’s supported by one of the best defenses in the majors behind him. Houston’s offense isn’t too shabby either.

"They’re grinding at-bats," new Astros manager Dusty Baker said. "Martin Maldonado has started hot, and he’s going to get better and better. Some guys are still behind, but they think they should get a hit every time up."

That includes slow starts from the top of the lineup. However, the Astros still collected 10 hits for the second straight game and got solo home runs from Yuli Gurriel and George Springer, the first hits of the young season for each. While those two mainstays as well as Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman are scuffling somewhat, you couldn’t tell it from the scoring output since every batter in the order had a hit, two by the red-hot Maldonado, the No. 9 hitter.

Now with McCullers back in good health and Baker having an assortment of arms to pick from, the Astros are off and running. When it comes to their division, maybe even running away.